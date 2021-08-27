TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced that investors have approved the changes to the investment objectives for certain funds, which were voted on at special meetings held virtually today, August 27, 2021.



As such, after the close of business on September 17, 2021, these funds will have the following names and investment objectives:

Franklin Brandywine Sustainable Global Income Optimiser Fund seeks high income and preservation of capital by investing primarily in debt instruments of sustainable issuers anywhere in the world.

Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund 1 seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of sustainable issuers outside Canada and the U.S.

seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of sustainable issuers outside Canada and the U.S. Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Fund2 seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities of sustainable issuers anywhere in the world.

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about these changes. Franklin Templeton's client service team is also available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (also known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and over US$1.5 trillion (over CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of July 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

1. Similarly, Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund II will seek long-term capital appreciation by investing substantially all of its assets in units of Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable International Growth Fund, which invests primarily in equity securities of sustainable issuers outside Canada and the U.S.

2. Similarly, Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Fund II will seek long-term capital appreciation by investing substantially all of its assets in units of Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Global Equity Fund, which invests primarily in equity securities of sustainable issuers anywhere in the world.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus or fund facts document before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Copyright © 2021. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

SOURCE Franklin Templeton Investments Corp.

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416-957-6191, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.franklintempleton.ca

