Franklin Templeton Canada Announces Approval of Fund Merger

TORONTO, June 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada today announced that investors have approved the merger of Templeton Global Bond Fund (Hedged) into Templeton Global Bond Fund, which was voted on at a special meeting held virtually today, June 11, 2021.



After the close of business on June 25, 2021, Templeton Global Bond Fund (Hedged) will be merged into Templeton Global Bond Fund.



New hedged series A, F, O, PA and PF are being added to Templeton Global Bond Fund on or around June 25, 2021 so that investors will continue to have access to currency hedging in this strategy. The management and administration fees for the new hedged series of Templeton Global Bond Fund will be identical to those of the existing corresponding series of Templeton Global Bond Fund (Hedged).

Investors are encouraged to speak to their financial advisor about this change and review their options. Franklin Templeton's client service team is also available between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. EDT at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (also known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN], a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 165 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equity, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the California-based company has over 70 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.5 trillion (approximately CAN$1.9 trillion) in assets under management as of May 31, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin Templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read the Beyond Bulls & Bears blog.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus or fund facts document before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

For further information: Media Contact, Sarah Kingdon, Corporate Communications, Franklin Templeton, 416.957.6191, [email protected]

