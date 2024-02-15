TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Franklin Templeton Canada announced today that Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Balanced Fund (the Fund) did not qualify as a mutual fund trust under the Income Tax Act (Canada) during a portion of the month of January 2024. As a result, its units were not a qualified investment for registered plans during that period. As of January 31, 2024, the Fund qualified as a mutual fund trust and as a result, its units are once again a qualified investment for registered plans.

The Fund qualified as a mutual fund trust from its inception in 2022 through the end of the 2023 calendar year, and during that period its units were a qualified investment for registered plans.



Franklin Templeton Canada does not believe that these events will result in any tax liability or filing obligations for any investor who held the Fund's units in a registered plan during January 2024. Investors do not need to take any action as a result of these events, whether they hold the Fund's units in a registered plan or not.

Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Balanced Fund will continue to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in debt instruments and equity securities of issuers anywhere in the world while following a sustainable investment approach.

Franklin Templeton's client service team is available to provide assistance to clients and can be contacted at 1-800-387-0830 or [email protected].

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. In Canada, the company's subsidiary is Franklin Templeton Investments Corp., which operates as Franklin Templeton Canada. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,400 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and approximately US$1.6 trillion (approximately CAN$2.2 trillion) in assets under management as of January 31, 2023. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca.

