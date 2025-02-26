WENDAKE, QC, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Chiefs of the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), meeting in Lac-Beauport this week, elected Mr. Francis Verreault Paul to the position of AFNQL Chief.

This is the first mandate for Francis Verreault-Paul, who succeeds Chief Ghislain Picard, who held the position with dedication for 33 years. This election is the result of an electoral race launched in mid-February between four candidates: Constant Awashish, Monik Kistabish, Cathy Martin and Francis Verreault-Paul.

"The trust placed in me by the table of Grand Chiefs and Chiefs of the AFNQL is an immense privilege. A responsibility I accept with commitment and humility. I would also like to salute the candidates who have enriched this democratic exercise with their visions and determination. Issues and priorities will be defined in consultation with all Chiefs, to ensure that the interests and needs of each community are fully taken into account. It is essential that we move forward together, in a spirit of collaboration and solidarity, to advance common issues and defend our collective rights with strength and determination. Today, I commit to be a unifying voice, to listen, to act and to carry our claims forward with conviction," says AFNQL Chief Francis Verreault-Paul.

Before seeking the position of Regional Chief, Francis Verreault-Paul worked as Chief of staff of the AFNQL. His career, marked by a deep commitment to self-determination and education, to name but a few, bears witness to his determination to help the First Nations of Quebec-Labrador move forward on the road to progress and recognition of their rights.

About the AFNQL

The Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador is the political organization representing 43 First Nations Chiefs in Quebec and Labrador.

