France to be the Country of Honour at ALL IN, the largest event dedicated to Canadian AI

MONTREAL, Aug. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The second edition of ALL IN, the most important event dedicated to Canadian artificial intelligence (AI), will take place in Montreal from September 11 to 12, 2024. Following the outstanding success of its first edition, ALL IN is now expanding its scope with a greater emphasis on global engagement, positioning itself as a key player in the international AI ecosystem. ALL IN is therefore excited to announce France as the Country of Honour, highlighting the strong collaboration between the two countries.

With a rich history of groundbreaking innovations, France has secured its position as a global frontrunner in technology and AI, more specifically. As ALL IN and the entire Canadian AI ecosystem are looking forward to a future of collaborative opportunities with the rest of the world, France will have a presence of choice at ALL IN and will showcase an inspiring ecosystem of AI startups and well-established companies like L'Oréal that are already using AI in their daily operations—some of which are currently working with Canadian AI service and product providers.

Like Canada, France has been at the forefront of AI innovation ever since. It has taken decisive steps to become a global leader in the development and adoption of AI technologies, beginning with its National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence launched in 2017—the very same year Canada established the Pan-Canadian Artificial Intelligence Strategy. As recently as May, France reaffirmed AI as a strategic priority and will invest at least €4 billion in AI as part of the France 2030 economic plan.

Today, over 600 French startups specialize in AI, marking a 24% increase between 2021 and 2023, which underscores the dynamism of the French AI ecosystem. These indicators have led to France becoming the number one country in Europe for foreign investment projects in AI.

France and Canada share a multitude of other similarities, particularly in their efforts to enhance computing power and infrastructure, as well as in fostering the widespread adoption of AI. The French government is leading by example in this area: in sectors such as health, judiciary, education, and defence, the French government is setting a precedent by heavily investing and integrating AI to boost productivity and efficiency.

Both countries are also united in their ambition to develop AI-powered economies. As France works to promote the widespread adoption of AI in business, it is expected that the impact of AI dissemination on the French economy could be massive, with economic growth potentially doubling.

Canada and France support inclusive governance of artificial intelligence to ensure the coherence of AI regulatory frameworks and to promote their convergence. They also aim to harness AI for the public good, given the economic potential and global social consequences of this technological revolution.

Under their respective G7 presidencies in 2018 and 2019, Canada and France worked towards the launch of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), which now has 29 members worldwide. The first two GPAI centres of expertise were opened in Montreal and Paris. Canada and France now welcome the establishment of an integrated partnership between GPAI and the OECD. The AI Action Summit, scheduled for February 2025, will be an opportunity to strengthen this global governance and to undertake concrete actions on AI.

Last week, the program and the list of confirmed speakers have been released online.

Quotes

"Canada is pleased to welcome France as the Country of Honour at ALL IN, an important event dedicated to AI. Canada and France have both been at the forefront of AI development. I am pleased to see our partnership continue as both countries work towards the ethical commercialization and adoption of AI to boost productivity and efficiency. I look forward to our continued engagement and collaboration on the advancement of AI." — The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, Government of Canada

"France, much like Canada, stands as a beacon of innovation and technological progress. Together, we have the potential to develop an innovative, competitive, and democratic artificial intelligence that upholds our freedoms and our linguistic diversity. I am delighted that France is being honoured at ALL IN which is part of the major international meetings devoted to AI, such as the next Francophonie Summit on October 4 and the AI Action Summit in February 2025 in France. This is a testament to our shared commitment to this technological revolution." — Bruno Le Maire, Minister of the Economy, Finance and Industrial and Digital Sovereignty, Government of France

"We are extremely pleased to welcome France to ALL IN this year and to continue building upon the close ties between our two nations, especially in the field of AI. Being able to host fellow leading AI nations is a testament to the strength and international reputation that ALL IN has built since its very beginning, and it sets the stage for the months and years ahead." — Helene Desmarais, Co-Founder & President, ALL IN

"Business France is honoured that France has been designated as the Country of Honour at the ALL IN 2024 event. This event offers an exceptional platform for our French AI companies, startups, and scale-ups to collaborate with leading Canadian and international partners. Less than 6 months before the AI Action Summit in Paris, we are thrilled to welcome among this delegation some of the major players from our French industries, renowned for their commitment to innovation. Business France, in collaboration with the Ministry of Economy and Finance, is delighted to contribute to the success of the French delegation and to the future synergies between our two ecosystems."— Frédéric Rossi, CEO North America, Business France

ALL IN will serve as a dynamic hub for French AI leaders to engage with Canadian and global decision-makers, fostering innovation and strategic alliances. This collaboration also underscores the strong diplomatic relations between France and Canada and reflects ALL IN's expanding influence on the world stage.

About ALL IN (allinevent.ai)

ALL IN, the most important event dedicated to Canadian artificial intelligence, is an initiative of SCALE AI, Canada's AI Global Innovation Cluster. Co-organized with CEIMIA, Mila, and supported by the entire Canadian AI ecosystem, ALL IN has become one of Canada's major tech events, driving innovation and business. Beyond insightful discussions, the event fosters collaboration and knowledge-sharing, creating an environment where decision-makers can explore innovative solutions and concrete AI projects, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships to flourish in an AI-driven economy.

