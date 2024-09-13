ALL IN 2024 ends with record-breaking attendance: 4,000 participants from 40 countries to showcase Canadian AI

MONTREAL, Sept. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The second edition of ALL IN , Canada's leading AI event, concluded yesterday, marking a significant milestone in the journey of innovation and collaboration within the AI industry. This year's edition set new records, thanks to the participation and support of more than 4,000 attendees from over 40 countries—double the number from last year—including France, Japan, the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom.

A key highlight for business professionals attending ALL IN was the even split between participants: 50% were AI solution providers, and the other 50% were current and potential future AI adopters.

ALL IN 2024 highlighted the best of Canadian AI, showcasing its potential to revolutionize various industries and benefit the everyday lives of Canadians. Additionally, the event emphasized global engagement and international partnerships toward the ethical commercialization and widespread adoption of AI to boost productivity and efficiency.

With over 1,360 companies, Canada's top 100 AI startups, and numerous bilateral discussions, investor meetings, and political roundtables, ALL IN has once again proven to be a melting pot of ideas and innovation, facilitating crucial dialogues on the future of Canadian and international AI.

More than 200 influential speakers

ALL IN 2024 featured more than 200 influential speakers, making it the premier venue for discussing the most pressing topics related to AI commercialization and societal impact. The event showcased the latest and most tangible Canadian AI solutions, notably through the newly introduced AI Demo Zone.

Over 70 conferences, keynotes, and panel discussions took place, featuring inspiring leaders such as The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Yoshua Bengio, Sasha Luccioni, Nikola Mrkšić and Joëlle Pineau.

Meeting point for business delegations from around the world

In just its second edition, ALL IN has already established itself as a must-attend event on the international AI and tech scene, attracting business and political delegations from over 40 countries. Among those who travelled to Montreal were high-ranking representatives from the Japan External Trade Organization, the European Innovation Council and SMEs Executive Agency, AI Sweden, Business France as well as leading international companies like LG Electronics or Toyota.

France, the Country of Honour, showcased its AI ecosystem to a North American audience with the presence of a strong delegation of senior officials and a French Pavilion home to some of its best startups, scale-ups, and well-established companies including Alstom, Thales, L'Oréal and OVHcloud, among others.

ALL IN: a showcase of significant announcements

Over two days, ALL IN was buzzing with news, as over 10 exclusive announcements were made, including:

Hypertec Cloud announced a major expansion of its AI cloud infrastructure, aiming to deploy up to 100,000 GPUs by early 2025 to address rising AI demands and meet critical industry needs across North America .

. A revolutionary AI solution was presented by Airudi to better the service of paramedics.

WEKA revealed a new global study showing that generative AI has eclipsed all other AI applications in the enterprise, fuelling a new cohort of AI leaders and cloud providers.

Scale AI, Canada's global AI innovation cluster, announced an ambitious $5 million call for projects to support initiatives based on generative AI for the benefit of Canadian industries.

global AI innovation cluster, announced an ambitious call for projects to support initiatives based on generative AI for the benefit of Canadian industries. A comprehensive economic study by the Business Development Bank of Canada on the AI imperative for Canada's entrepreneurs showed that those who use AI report a reduction in operating costs and in the need for additional hiring.

Gearing up for 2025: what's next for ALL IN

Looking ahead, the vision for ALL IN is ambitious. ALL IN 2025 aims to grow its audience once again and further establish itself as a key tech event on the East Coast, attracting innovators, thought leaders, and political figures from around the world.

ALL IN 2025 will take place on September 25 and 26 in Montreal. Tickets are on presale now.

About ALL IN ( allinevent.ai )

ALL IN, the most important event dedicated to Canadian artificial intelligence, is an initiative of SCALE AI, Canada's AI Global Innovation Cluster. Co-organized with CEIMIA, Mila, and supported by the entire Canadian AI ecosystem, ALL IN has become one of Canada's major tech events, driving innovation and business. Beyond insightful discussions, the event fosters collaboration and knowledge-sharing, creating an environment where decision-makers can explore innovative solutions and concrete AI projects, exchange ideas, and forge partnerships to flourish in an AI-driven economy.

