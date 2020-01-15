FPInnovations' cellulose filament technology will be produced by Resolute

MONTREAL, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - FPInnovations is pleased to announce that its cellulose filament production technology will once again be brought to a commercial scale following Resolute Forest Products' announcement of a $27.7 million investment in its Kénogami plant in Quebec. This confirms FPInnovations' ability to provide tangible support to companies that innovate with wood, which ultimately allows the forest sector to diversify its traditional and non-traditional products and markets.

FPInnovations will partner with Resolute Forest Products to transfer knowledge of the technology, which was developed with contributions from industrial members, provincial governments and Canadian government funding from the Canadian Forest Service's Transformative Technologies Program. This is the second time FPInnovations' cellulose filament production technology has been commercialized.

Cellulose filaments, a biomaterial extracted from wood-pulp fibre, have unique properties that make them an outstanding reinforcing agent for use in a wide range of products and applications, including improving the properties of paper products. Cellulose filaments can be used as a reinforcing agent in materials used in industrial sectors such as transportation or as a rheological agent to modify the texture and behavior of paint.

"FPInnovations, in collaboration with its members, plays a crucial role in developing and implementing innovations that directly impact the competitiveness and diversification of the forest sector. We are delighted with the commitment of governments and Resolute to this project, which demonstrates a common desire to promote the full potential of the forest sector bioeconomy."

Stéphane Renou, President and Chief Executive Officer of FPInnovations

With the establishment of this plant, Resolute Forest Products is continuing to implement its diversification strategy and is solidifying its sustained interest in cellulose filament technology."

Yves Laflamme, President and Chief Executive Officer of Resolute Forest Products

FPInnovations is a private not-for-profit organization that specializes in the creation of solutions in support of the Canadian forest sector's global competitiveness. It is ideally positioned to perform state-of-the-art research, develop advanced technologies, and deliver innovative solutions to complex problems for every area of the sector's value chain, from forest operations to consumer and industrial products. Its R&D laboratories are located in Québec City, Montreal and Vancouver, and it has technology-transfer offices across Canada.

