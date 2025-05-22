Woodrise 2025 Announces Full Program Ahead of September Global Congress in Vancouver

International congress to spotlight timber innovation, sustainable wood construction and climate resilience

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The world's leading forum on sustainable wood construction is returning to Canada this fall. Woodrise 2025 will welcome over 2,000 industry and government leaders from more than 25 countries to Vancouver from September 22 to 25, 2025.

The exterior of Brock Commons Tallwood House, an innovative 18-storey tall wood hybrid building at the University of British Columbia. Photo: Brudder Productions, courtesy naturallywood.com. (CNW Group/FPInnovations) FPInnovations logo (CNW Group/FPInnovations)

The fifth edition of the biennial international Woodrise congress will explore how sustainable mid- and high-rise wood construction can help address the world's most pressing challenges—from climate adaptation and wildfire resilience to housing affordability and sustainable community growth. This year's theme, Building Smarter with Wood: Sustainable Solutions to Resilient Communities and Housing, reflects a shared urgency to build better, faster and more responsibly.

Organized by FPInnovations, in collaboration with the Province of British Columbia, France's FCBA (Institut Technologique Forêt Cellulose Bois-construction Ameublement) and Japan's JUBH (Japan International Association for the Industry of Urban Development, Building and Housing), Woodrise 2025 brings together leading architects, engineers, developers, researchers and policymakers to share knowledge, spark innovation, strengthen international partnerships and shape the future of the sustainable built environment.

This marks the first time the Woodrise congress will be held in British Columbia—reinforcing the province's international role in forest innovation. As a global hub for renewable wood construction, sustainable forestry and value-added renewable wood products, B.C. offers a compelling backdrop to showcase leadership, advance solutions and connect global expertise.

Program and Experiential Tours Now Live

The congress program and tour schedule are now available at woodrise2025.com. Early bird registration is open until June 13, 2025

Key components of the Woodrise 2025 program include :

Plenary sessions and panels will explore local and national policies, along with the role of business leaders and professionals in developing sustainable solutions to build faster and better. The program will examine how to create communities that are more resilient to climate change and ensure livable, affordable housing for future generations. Delegates will hear from global experts, researchers and regulators who are shaping the future of building codes and climate-ready infrastructure.





will explore local and national policies, along with the role of business leaders and professionals in developing sustainable solutions to build faster and better. The program will examine how to create communities that are more resilient to climate change and ensure livable, affordable housing for future generations. Delegates will hear from global experts, researchers and regulators who are shaping the future of building codes and climate-ready infrastructure. Technical workshops on urgent global issues, including wildfire resilience, seismic and fire safety and building performance monitoring. Workshops will offer insight into hybrid construction systems, real-time moisture and structural monitoring, the digitization of wood design and assembly and more. Sessions will blend technical knowledge with practical applications for today's projects.





on urgent global issues, including wildfire resilience, seismic and fire safety and building performance monitoring. Workshops will offer insight into hybrid construction systems, real-time moisture and structural monitoring, the digitization of wood design and assembly and more. Sessions will blend technical knowledge with practical applications for today's projects. Experiential off-site tours of leading-edge wood and mass timber projects across the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Kootenays—including half-day to multi-day visits. Tour locations will include public buildings, social housing, fire halls and innovation hubs—as well as forest-to-factory journeys that spotlight B.C.'s full value chain.





of leading-edge wood and mass timber projects across the Lower Mainland, Vancouver Island and the Kootenays—including half-day to multi-day visits. Tour locations will include public buildings, social housing, fire halls and innovation hubs—as well as forest-to-factory journeys that spotlight B.C.'s full value chain. An international B2B opportunities zone , designed to foster cross-border collaboration, research partnerships and new market pathways across the architecture, engineering, manufacturing and investment sectors.





, designed to foster cross-border collaboration, research partnerships and new market pathways across the architecture, engineering, manufacturing and investment sectors. A dynamic technology showcase and exhibition , featuring the latest in engineered wood products, digital design tools, fire-rated assemblies, prefabrication systems and lifecycle performance solutions—from research breakthroughs to commercial-ready innovations.





, featuring the latest in engineered wood products, digital design tools, fire-rated assemblies, prefabrication systems and lifecycle performance solutions—from research breakthroughs to commercial-ready innovations. Networking and industry engagement events, including a welcome reception with global keynotes, international country spotlights and curated opportunities for high-value professional connections.

Quotes

Diana Gibson, Minister of Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation, Government of British Columbia

"Woodrise 2025 is more than a global congress—it's a powerful platform to showcase British Columbia's leadership in sustainable construction and innovation, where we're using mass timber to create additional value from B.C. wood. As the world looks for climate-smart building solutions, B.C. is using Wood First to lead the way with first-class expertise, cutting-edge manufacturing technology and a thriving mass timber sector. We're proud to welcome the world to Vancouver."

Stéphane Renou, President and CEO, FPInnovations

"Woodrise 2025 reflects FPInnovations' commitment to advancing sustainable wood construction through research, innovation and global collaboration. As the convenor of this year's congress, together with the Government of British Columbia, we're proud to bring the international Woodrise community to Vancouver and highlight Canada's leadership in renewable, climate-resilient building solutions. It's an opportunity to bridge research and real-world application—across borders, disciplines and sectors—to shape the future of our built environment."

Learn More

For the full agenda and registration details, visit www.woodrise2025.com.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

About Woodrise 2025

Woodrise 2025 is the fifth edition of the premier international congress on mid- and high-rise timber construction. Held September 22 to 25, 2025 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, West Building, the event will bring together more than 2,000 participants from over 25 countries.

Organized by FPInnovations in collaboration with the Province of British Columbia, France's FCBA and Japan's JUBH, Woodrise offers a global platform for architects, engineers, developers, researchers and policymakers to explore sustainable building practices, wood innovation and resilient urban design. For more information, visit www.woodrise2025.com.

About FPInnovations

FPInnovations is a not-for-profit organization that specializes in creating solutions in support of the Canadian forest sector global competitiveness. It accelerates the growth of the forest sector and contributes to the diversification of its products and markets. The organization is ideally positioned to perform state-of-the-art applied research, develop advanced technologies and deliver innovative solutions to complex problems for every area of the sector's value chains. Its research and development laboratories are located in Québec City, Montréal and Vancouver, and technology transfer centres are located across Canada. For more information, visit www.fpinnovations.ca.

