FP Canada™ announces QAFP® exam results for October 2024

TORONTO, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - FP Canada has announced the results for the October sitting of the QUALIFIED ASSOCIATE FINANCIAL PLANNER™ exam. In total, 44 candidates wrote the exam, and the pass rate for first-time writers was 71%.

FP Canada administered a survey to all candidates after the exam, which revealed that 70% were aiming to earn QAFP certification to enhance their skills and better serve their clients. Most (52%) also cited provincial legislation that requires them to obtain an approved certification to use the "financial planner" title. Finally, for 39% of respondents, an employer requirement was the primary motivation for pursuing QAFP certification.

"We at FP Canada would like to sincerely congratulate all candidates who successfully completed the QAFP exam," says Tashia Batstone, President and CEO of FP Canada. "Earning QAFP certification is an incredible achievement that will equip you to help clients who are growing their financial well-being."

To obtain QAFP certification, candidates must complete a comprehensive education program; pass a national exam; have a post-secondary diploma or five years of qualifying work experience; and demonstrate one year of qualifying work experience. As of the October 2024 exam administration, candidates are required to complete the QAFP Professional Education Program as part of their education prior to writing the QAFP exam.

To maintain certification, QAFP professionals must ensure their knowledge and skills are current by completing 12 hours of continuing education each year, including one hour of professional responsibility continuing education. They must also adhere to high professional standards established by the FP Canada Standards Council™.

QAFP certification is designed for modern professionals looking to serve clients who are in the process of building their financial well-being. QAFP certification has been approved by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA) as a valid credential for individuals using the Financial Planner title in Ontario.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

