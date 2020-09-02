FP Canada™ and IQPF Update National Financial Planning Definitions and Standards

Updated version of The Canadian Financial Planning Definitions, Standards & Competencies reflects current financial planning practice, standards and competency expectations

TORONTO and MONTRÉAL, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - FP Canada and the Institut québécois de planification financière (IQPF), the two organizations that establish and maintain standards for professional financial planning in Canada, have updated their unified set of financial planning definitions and standards. The organizations have jointly published an updated version of The Canadian Financial Planning Definitions, Standards & Competencies—a unified, definitive source on financial planning definitions and professional standards.

This publication is a resource that supports consistency in the financial planning profession. It includes a unified code of ethics and a common set of practice standards by which individuals holding Certified Financial Planner® certification, Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ certification and the Financial Planner (F.Pl.) title in Québec must abide. In total, approximately 23,000 financial planners across Canada adhere to these standards.

The publication serves as an important resource for financial planners, industry firms, financial planning educators, regulatory bodies and other stakeholders. It also provides essential clarity for the Canadian public around what to expect of a professional financial planner anywhere in Canada.

Originally published in 2015, the new version of The Canadian Financial Planning Definitions, Standards & Competencies contains updates that ensure it continues to reflect current financial planning practice, standards and competency expectations of professional financial planners.

"FP Canada and IQPF have made significant progress towards the harmonization of professional financial planning across Canada in recent years, in the interest of all Canadians," says Cary List, President and CEO of FP Canada. "This updated publication represents another important milestone, especially as provinces begin to establish restrictions on the use of the "Financial Planner" title, making it more critical than ever to have clear and consistent standards and definitions for professional financial planning."

"This is the only reference document to clarify the definitions and standards applicable to financial planning in Canada," says IQPF President and CEO Jocelyne Houle-LeSarge. "It sets standards of ethics and competence that will serve not only financial planners, but also all consumers who would like to benefit from their skills and expertise," she says.

About FP Canada

A national professional body working in the public interest, FP Canada™ is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada. There are approximately 21,000 professional financial planners in Canada who, through CFP® certification and QAFP™ certification, meet FP Canada's standards.

About the Institut québécois de planification financière

For more than 30 years, the Institut québécois de planification financière (IQPF) has been protecting the financial well-being of Québec consumers by overseeing the training and qualification of financial planners according to the highest standards of quality. In Québec, only professionals holding a diploma issued by IQPF are authorized to use the title of Financial Planner (F.Pl.) in Québec. IQPF is the only organization in the province entirely dedicated to and reserved for financial planners, setting their professional standards of practice and raising public awareness about their important role. More information is available at IQPF.org.

