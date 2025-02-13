FP Canada™ Acquires New Continuing Education Courses for Financial Planners

The FP Canada Institute™ will roll out refreshed versions of continuing education (CE) courses previously offered by Learning Partner

Expanding further into CE will ensure financial services professionals have access to high-quality CE offerings rooted in FP Canada's competencies and standards

TORONTO, Feb. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - FP Canada is pleased to announce the acquisition of a series of continuing education (CE) courses from Learning Partner, a long-standing provider of CE courses for Certified Financial Planner® professionals, Qualified Associate Financial Planner™ professionals, and other financial services professionals. Over the next few months, the FP Canada Institute will roll out refreshed versions of several CE courses previously offered by Learning Partner, to complement the Institute's industry-leading collection of pre-certification education.

Ongoing professional development is critical for professional financial planners as a way of ensuring knowledge and competence stays current, enabling them to provide up-to-date advice for the benefit of their clients. Expanding further into CE will help FP Canada achieve its purpose of championing better financial wellness for all Canadians, by ensuring financial services professionals have access to high-quality CE offerings rooted in the organization's competencies and standards.

"The addition of these refreshed CE courses underscores the FP Canada Institute's commitment to elevating the practice of financial planning through education and support," said Alexandra Macqueen, CFP, Vice President, Learning, Development and Professional Practice and Head of the FP Canada Institute. "We believe that ongoing education is paramount to ensuring Canadians receive the best possible financial planning advice, and this acquisition directly contributes to that goal."

FP Canada has a long history of offering continuing education programs, including through its annual Financial Planning Conference. This expansion builds upon those offerings and provides a larger selection of high-quality CE content directly from Canada's most trusted partner in professional financial planning.

The courses cover a range of important topics relevant to the financial planning profession. They are offered through the FP Canada Institute's convenient online learning management system and can be completed at each user's own pace. All of the courses are eligible for CE credits from FP Canada, ID (previously IIROC) and MFD (previously MFDA).

Registration is now open, and full details about the new courses are available on the FP Canada website.

About FP Canada

Established in 1995, FP Canada is a national not-for-profit education, certification and professional oversight organization working in the public interest. FP Canada is dedicated to championing better financial wellness for all Canadians by leading the advancement of professional financial planning in Canada.

About the FP Canada Institute

The FP Canada Institute, a division of FP Canada, is dedicated to elevating the practice of financial planning through education and practice support that is affiliated with Canada's most trusted partner in professional financial planning. Well-suited to a changing, fast-paced world, the Institute offers individuals and industry partners a new, direct, end-to-end learning path that integrates technical and professional skills education in support of QAFP certification and CFP certification. The FP Canada Institute: Trusted. End-to-End. Excellence.

