Four shellfish harvesters fined a combined $18,000 for illegal fishing and obstruction in Deep Bay, British Columbia

COURTENAY, BC, Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Illegal shellfish harvesting threatens the sustainability of fisheries resources and undermines conservation efforts. Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) fishery officers play a critical role in protecting Canada's fisheries through enforcement, education, monitoring, and compliance activities.

Confiscated clams illegally harvested. Photograph presented as evidence to the Court

DFO enforcement action against four individuals involved in illegal shellfish harvesting in Deep Bay, British Columbia (B.C.), concluded on July 7, 2026, in Courtenay Provincial Court. Four individuals were convicted and fined a combined total of $18,000 for multiple violations of the Fisheries Act, the Fishery (General) Regulations, and the British Columbia Sport Fishing Regulations. Xiaohua (Jessica) Liu was convicted of making a false or misleading statement and unlawful possession of oysters and was fined $4,500.

Three other people had previously pleaded guilty and were sentenced in Vancouver Provincial Court on May 23, 2024: Ya Chung Lao was fined $7,000 and prohibited from fishing for one-year fishing for obstruction and unlawful possession; Yilai Zhu was fined $3,500 for fishing without a licence and unlawful possession; while Chun Shui Tu was fined $3,000 for the same offences.

DFO reminds all recreational and commercial shellfish harvesters to review current regulations before harvesting. Following licensing requirements, catch and possession limits, species restrictions, and area closures helps protect fish and shellfish populations and supports sustainable fisheries for future generations.

DFO is committed to protecting and conserving marine resources, and enforces the Fisheries Act. Anyone with information about suspected fisheries violations is encouraged to contact DFO Pacific Region's toll-free violation reporting line at 1‑800‑465‑4336, or email [email protected].

Quick Facts

The investigation stems from inspections conducted by DFO Conservation and Protection fishery officers on Saturday, August 26, 2023, near Deep Bay,

Throughout the investigation and court proceedings, several of the accused failed to appear in court, resulting in arrest warrants being issued.

Obstructing fishery officers or failing to provide required documentation are serious offences that can result in significant penalties.

Information provided through DFO's Observe, Record, Report program contributed to the investigation. This case highlights the important role the public plays in protecting fish and fish habitat.

Associated Links:

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X, Facebook , Instagram and YouTube.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

For more information: Media Relations, Pacific Region, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 604-666-1746, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]