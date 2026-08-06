Operation North Pacific Guard strengthens relations with Japan, monitors high seas fisheries during Pacific-wide patrol

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) has completed its annual patrol of the North Pacific Ocean to detect and deter illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing activity and monitor fishing fleets active on the high seas. IUU fishing poses a global threat, undermining fish populations and marine environments, as well as having a significant impact on fair markets and global seafood supply chains. Through strong international partnerships, surveillance by air, sea, and satellite, and coordinated enforcement efforts, Canada is protecting vulnerable fish stocks including wild Pacific salmon while supporting healthy ecosystems and global food security.

DFO's annual mission, referred to as Operation North Pacific Guard (Op. NPG), relied on the skill and expertise of an integrated crew of experts led by DFO fishery officers and supported by the Canadian Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. The Canadian patrol also included representatives from the Fisheries Agency of Japan, the United States Coast Guard, and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Fishery officers and support personnel patrolled over 23,000 km while onboard the Canadian Coast Guard vessel, the CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier, a high endurance, multi-purpose vessel that is also a light icebreaker and is biofuel capable. Over the course of two months, the expert crew monitored several hundred fishing vessels and conducted 30 high-seas inspections, interacting with over 500 crew members. The team also participated in the rescue of three Canadians from a distressed sailing vessel in the North Pacific which occurred during the patrol.

The high-seas inspections resulted in the detection of 52 potential violations of international fisheries requirements, including shark finning and the use of prohibited gear to catch sharks; misreporting or inaccurate reporting of catch, bycatch, and discards, including prohibited species; as well as several violations for failing to protect seabirds while setting fishing gear.

Canada also led daily aerial patrols out of Hokkaido, Japan, monitoring fishing activity the Northwest Pacific. A total of 344 fishing vessels were inspected by air and 21 potential violations were detected related to shark finning, illegal killing of dolphins, pollution, and marking requirements. Canadian inspectors delivering air patrols were joined by enforcement staff from the Fisheries Agency of Japan and Korea Coast Guard.

In addition to the mission's enforcement activities, officials from Canada and Japan exchanged operational findings and coordinated joint monitoring, control, and inspection activities. This builds on the commitments made by the Right Honourable Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada and Prime Minister Takaichi Sanae of Japan on March 6, 2026, under three Memoranda of Cooperation aimed at further strengthening collaboration between Canada and Japan in maritime security, including against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the North Pacific.

Quotes

"Protecting fish stocks does not stop at our borders. Canada has taken a key role in the fight against illegal fishing, and I am proud of the fishery officers and Canadian Coast Guard crews carrying out this mission across the Pacific with our international partners. This work protects our investments under the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative to restore wild Pacific salmon and the ecosystems they depend on."

The Honourable Joanne Thompson, Minister of Fisheries

"Through Operation North Pacific Guard, Canada demonstrates leadership in advancing maritime security in the Indo-Pacific alongside our partners. Building on the Canada-Japan Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, this year marks significant progress in deepening our cooperation with Japan through the mutual deployment of personnel, enhanced information sharing, joint exercises, and support for patrol operations."

Ian G. McKay, Canada's Ambassador to Japan and Special Envoy to the Indo-Pacific

"Illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing threatens the security of our oceans and the resources that coastal communities depend on. Operation North Pacific Guard demonstrates the strength of Canada's partnerships in addressing these threats and enforcing the rules that keep our waters safe. I thank Fisheries and Oceans Canada, the Canadian Coast Guard, the RCMP, and our international partners for carrying out this mission with skill and professionalism. During the patrol, the Canadian Coast Guard also brought three Canadians in distress safely home, a reminder of its unwavering commitment to safety at sea."

The Honourable David McGuinty, Minister of National Defence

Quick Facts

Building on the ongoing exchange of expertise between Canada and Japan, this was the second year that the Fisheries Agency of Japan (FAJ) deployed a fishery officer to the Canadian patrol vessel and the first year that a Canadian fishery officer joined FAJ's high seas patrol. The Canadian fishery officer, as part of the FAJ inspection team, participated in fishing vessel inspections, facilitated the mutual exchange of best practices, and strengthened the operational partnership between Canada and Japan.

Op. NPG is funded by the Pacific Salmon Strategy Initiative, which received a total of $412.9 million over five years under A Force of Nature: Canada's Strategy to Protect Nature. Op. NPG also plays a key role in Canada's Indo-Pacific Strategy, upholding international law and deepening key partnerships to support shared prosperity with Indo-Pacific economies.

Canadian fishery officers have taken part in the annual Op. NPG since 2019.

Fishery officers conduct patrols, under international law, to enforce the United Nations ban on high seas driftnets and to verify compliance with regulations of Regional Fisheries Management Organizations (RFMO) that protect against IUU fishing.

Potential violations are confidential and investigated by the flag states. Sanctions may be reviewed by international RFMOs and can include total bans on fishing for severe violations.

In addition to monitoring compliance with existing rules, these patrols have also identified gaps in global fisheries governance. In recent years, Canada has led efforts through RFMOs to address these gaps, including successfully negotiating a ban on shark finning, salmon retention, pollution and other binding rules that strengthen reporting requirements.

This year's operation included the participation of a total of 19 DFO fishery officers, including 5 fishery officers participating in air surveillance operations in Japan, plus the addition of a Canadian fishery officer who joined Japan's patrol vessel as a ship rider.

In addition to monitoring and enforcement, fishery officers also collected environmental data and water samples that will be analyzed in Canada and in Japan to support our understanding of the high seas environment, including the migration range of species of interest, such as Pacific salmon, and the levels of microplastics in the water.

The Canadian Coast Guard was transferred from Fisheries and Oceans Canada to the Department of National Defence in 2025, reporting to the Deputy Minister of National Defence and accountable to Parliament through the Minister of National Defence.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada613-990-7537, [email protected]