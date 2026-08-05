Successful season of elver harvest and enforcement in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick

DARTMOUTH, NS, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Government of Canada is committed to sustainable and well-managed fisheries that support rural, coastal, and Indigenous communities. During the 2026 elver fishery, Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) fishery officers worked across Southwest Nova Scotia, Eastern Nova Scotia, and Southwest New Brunswick to promote compliance and protect the integrity of this high-value fishery.

Fishery officers hold elver seized as part of enforcement operations in Ontario.

This year, licensed elver harvesters caught 8,385 kg of the 12,180 kg total allowable catch (TAC), up nearly 17% from 7,170 kg in 2025. The increased TAC created additional economic opportunities for harvesters while a portion of the quota supported joint scientific research between DFO and licence holders. More than 900 harvesters participated under First Nations licences.

Fishery officers maintained a strong presence throughout the season, providing education and outreach on fishing possession, export requirements, and the mandatory Elver Monitoring and Traceability application.

Where compliance could not be achieved through education, officers took enforcement action, issuing six summary offence tickets, making 33 arrests, and seizing elver harvesting and storage equipment for Fisheries Act violations. Officers also seized 77.208 kg of illegally harvested elver, which were returned live to their rivers of origin.

Working closely with the Canada Border Services Agency, fishery officers also disrupted unauthorized exports and seized over 305 kg of elver destined for international markets.

Quick Facts

During the 2026 season, fishery officers conducted 751 riverside inspections, 118 inspections at holding facilities, and 233 inspections at airports.

To date, 91 people have been charged with elver fishing, possession and export offences that took place in 2025. An additional nine people have been referred to restorative justice, and 10 people have been convicted of or ticketed for elver fishing, possession and export offences, which has resulted in a cumulative $36,485 in fines, fishing prohibitions and the forfeiture of seized items, including vehicles.

On May 4, 2026, fishery officers seized a shipment of 79.25 kg of elver at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

On May 13, 2026 at Vancouver International Airport, fishery officers seized a shipment of 96 kg of elver.

On May 21, 2026 at Vancouver International Airport, fishery officers intercepted shipment of 46.24 kg of elver, transported the shipment to Toronto for further inspection and seized the shipment.

On May 25, 2026 at the St. Stephen Ferry Point, New Brunswick, fishery officers made one arrest and seized 10.71 kg of elver, a vehicle, cell phone and elver storage equipment.

On June 3, 2026, fishery officers at a facility in the Greater Toronto Area made two arrests and seized 73.124 kg of elver before they could be exported via an international airport.

The funds generated through the sale of elver caught by licence holders under the Section 10 allocation supported a project proposed by licence holders to complete the 2026 study at the East River-Chester in Lunenburg County, Nova Scotia, the index river used to monitor elver returns.

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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Maritimes Region, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 902-407-8439, [email protected]