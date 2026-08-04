Media Advisory - Fisheries and Oceans Canada to share results of the 2026 Operation North Pacific Guard mission in the Indo-Pacific

VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fisheries and Oceans Canada officials, as well as an official from the Canadian Coast Guard, will provide a wrap-up of this year's Operation North Pacific Guard mission, a high seas mission to detect and deter illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the North Pacific Ocean.

Officials:

Peter Lambertucci, National Chief Enforcement Officer, Conservation and Protection, Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Sean Wheeler, Chief, International Enforcement, Conservation and Protection, Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Captain Richard Marriott, Commanding Officer, CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier

Date: August 6, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. PT, 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Zoom

There will be a question-and-answer session at the end of the presentation.

Registration: Media wishing to attend the press conference should email [email protected] to confirm attendance. Location will be provided upon registration.

Stay Connected

Follow Fisheries and Oceans Canada on X, Facebook , Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada

Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]