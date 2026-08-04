Media Advisory - Fisheries and Oceans Canada to share results of the 2026 Operation North Pacific Guard mission in the Indo-Pacific

Media Advisory - Fisheries and Oceans Canada to share results of the 2026 Operation North Pacific Guard mission in the Indo-PacificFrançais
News provided byFisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada
Aug 04, 2026, 12:00 ET
VICTORIA, BC, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- Fisheries and Oceans Canada officials, as well as an official from the Canadian Coast Guard, will provide a wrap-up of this year's Operation North Pacific Guard mission, a high seas mission to detect and deter illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing in the North Pacific Ocean.
Officials:
- Peter Lambertucci, National Chief Enforcement Officer, Conservation and Protection, Fisheries and Oceans Canada
- Sean Wheeler, Chief, International Enforcement, Conservation and Protection, Fisheries and Oceans Canada
- Captain Richard Marriott, Commanding Officer, CCGS Sir Wilfrid Laurier
Date: August 6, 2026
Time: 9:00 a.m. PT, 12:00 p.m. ET
Location: Zoom
There will be a question-and-answer session at the end of the presentation.
Registration: Media wishing to attend the press conference should email [email protected] to confirm attendance. Location will be provided upon registration.
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SOURCE Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) Canada
Contacts: Ira Khedkar, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Fisheries, [email protected]; Media Relations, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, 613-990-7537, [email protected]
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