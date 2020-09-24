Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Appoints Veteran Media, Entertainment and Real Estate Investment Executive Tomago Collins to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -- Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts, the world's leading luxury hospitality company, today announced the addition of Tomago Collins to its Board of Directors, representing long-term shareholder Cascade Investment.

Mr. Collins, Executive Vice President of Communications and Business Development at Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, brings to Four Seasons Board of Directors more than 25 years experience in the sports, entertainment, media and real estate investment industries. In his current role as a senior executive, Collins works closely with ownership and senior leaders across a multibillion-dollar portfolio of Kroenke-owned global businesses on strategy, communications and development. Mr. Collins also serves on multiple company and non-profit boards, focusing on guiding environmental, social and governance strategies.

"Tomago has set himself apart as an industry leader in helping to develop world-class luxury products and experiences at such Kroenke-owned properties as Screaming Eagle Winery, Bonneau du Martray, Meadowood Napa Valley and SoFi Stadium. The deep insight he will bring to the board will play an important role in advancing the long-term strategic vision for Four Seasons powerful global brand," said Michael Larson, Chief Investment Officer, Cascade Investment. "Tomago's contributions will further enhance Four Seasons renowned service offerings and product innovations and heighten the luxury experience for new generations of customers across a growing portfolio of hotels, resorts and residences."

Collins says of his appointment: "Four Seasons unwavering dedication to the guest experience will guide my work with the board and executive leadership team as we explore new opportunities for shaping the company's success. I look forward to playing a positive role in nurturing an even more diverse and inclusive generation of employees and guests, while helping spur continued growth, enterprise and innovation."

Mr. Collins has worked in the Kroenke organization since 2003 in various senior and advisory roles with sports teams, including the Los Angeles Rams, Arsenal Football Club and Denver Nuggets, with sports and entertainment venues including Pepsi Center, SoFi Stadium and Emirates Stadium and with print, broadcast and digital ventures including Altitude Sports & Entertainment. Other significant areas of involvement for Mr. Collins are the organization's vineyard interests (including Screaming Eagle, Jonata and Bonneau du Martray), U.S and Canadian ranching operations and commercial real estate ventures.

Mr. Collins has served on the board of directors of Republic Services Group, Inc. since 2013 and was a member of the board of AutoNation, Inc. from 2014-19. He also serves as a board member for the Global Down Syndrome Foundation. Early in his career, Collins worked as a journalist at the (Louisville) Courier-Journal and at CNN International. He earned his B.A. at Yale University with dual degrees in Political Science and Women's Studies.

About Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Founded in 1960, Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts is dedicated to perfecting the travel experience through continual innovation and the highest standards of hospitality. Currently operating 117 hotels and resorts and 44 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries, and with more than 50 projects under planning or development, Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels and most prestigious brands in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com and follow @FourSeasonsPR on Twitter.

