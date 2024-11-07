Four Seasons Celebrates World Kindness Day with Food at the Heart

Guided by the Golden Rule and the company's Four Seasons for Good program, Four Seasons remains committed to fostering meaningful connections while actively supporting local communities. Building on the success of last year's World Kindness Day initiative, which raised over USD 350,000 for more than 50 charities worldwide, this year's theme, Food at the Heart, will see select hotels and resorts offering limited-edition gâteaux and unique culinary experiences to celebrate the brand's dedication to culinary excellence and kindness. Proceeds from each property's gâteau and culinary experiences will support non-profits that provide food for those in need.

"Through our global Four Seasons for Good efforts, we strive to build connections that extend beyond our properties, showcasing how even the smallest gestures can have a profound impact," says Marc Speichert, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Four Seasons. "Kindness is at the heart of every Four Seasons experience, and this World Kindness Day and throughout the festive season, we invite everyone to participate in sharing sweet treats and acts of kindness, inspiring empathy and care in our communities."

Culinary Celebrations of Kindness

Each act of kindness is designed to inspire others to embrace the spirit of World Kindness Day and the festive season while supporting local organizations that focus on food in the communities Four Seasons serves. Here's how some Four Seasons hotels and resorts will bring this generosity to life:

Limited Edition Gâteaux

Available from World Kindness Day (November 13) through the festive season, these handcrafted gâteaux offer a sweet way to give back. At Four Seasons Hotel Ritz Lisbon, Chef Diogo Lopes will introduce the Heartfelt Forest Gâteau, with proceeds supporting Associação DariAcordar. Four Seasons Hotel Toronto will debut Chef Kevin Levionnois' Heartfelt Hazelnut Chocolate Gâteau, benefiting Second Harvest. Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River will present Chef Andrea Bonaffini's Celebration Gâteau, and Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay will offer Chef David Peduzzi's Bliss Cocoa Raspberry Gâteau, with both proceeds benefiting Scholars of Sustenance.

Signature Culinary Experiences

Aligning with the theme of Food at the Heart, select Four Seasons hotels and resorts will offer signature culinary experiences, with proceeds benefiting local charities. Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane will support the StreetSmart campaign, inviting diners at Pavyllon London to donate voluntarily to fight homelessness and food poverty. At Coin & Candor in Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village, a portion of each signature Wagyu Steak Tartare sold will go to Manna Food Bank to support underserved communities. At Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Mexico, a portion of proceeds from all Tamarindo packaged coffee sold will be donated to The Tamarindo International School.

Local Volunteer Initiatives

Four Seasons hotels and resorts are also strengthening community bonds through acts of kindness. At Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, the team will prepare lunch for 65 students at Doi Sa Ngo School. Four Seasons Hotel Firenze will donate specially crafted cakes to Banco Alimentare–Toscana, a food rescue that supports local families. Four Seasons Hotel Toronto has partnered with The Common Table, where team members will prepare healthy lunches for over 100 community members.

Discover all the delicious ways Four Seasons hotels and resorts around the world from Bali to Hawaii to Istanbul, are spreading kindness through food. Click here to explore the full list follow the conversation and share moments of kindness using the hashtags #TasteofFS #WorldKindnessDay #FourSeasonsforGood

About Four Seasons for Good

Four Seasons is committed to building upon its strong history of supporting communities and the environment. Through its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) program, Four Seasons for Good, the company seeks to preserve and regenerate the beautiful places in which it operates and leave a positive, enduring impact on its communities. The Four Seasons for Good program is centered around two pillars: Planet (environmental impact) and People (social impact). Each pillar is supported by specific activities and objectives. For more information on Four Seasons for Good, click here.

About Four Seasons

Four Seasons opened its first hotel in 1961 and since that time has become a global leader in luxury hospitality and branded residential, with a focus on genuine and unparalleled service experiences. Four Seasons currently operates 133 hotels and resorts and 55 residential properties in major city centres and resort destinations in 47 countries. The company continues to grow with a guest-centric mindset, including a global pipeline of more than 60 projects under planning or in development. In addition to its hotels and resorts, Four Seasons experiential offerings include more than 600 restaurants and bars globally, the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience, Four Seasons Drive Experience, and the upcoming Four Seasons Yachts. Four Seasons consistently ranks among the world's best hotels, resorts, restaurants and bars, and most prestigious luxury hospitality brand in reader polls, traveller reviews and industry awards. For more information and reservations, visit fourseasons.com. For the latest news, visit press.fourseasons.com .

