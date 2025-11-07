-Canada's Walk of Fame's Future Storytellers program spotlights iconic changemakers & fresh voices-

- 2025 Shorts Drop Today on Newly Designed canadaswalkoffame.com -

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's next generation of filmmakers is stepping into the spotlight, and they're bringing the stories of iconic Canadian trailblazers to life.

The Canada's Walk of Fame's 2025 Future Storytellers program, presented by founding partner NBCUniversal, alongside Seeing Red Media and Cineplex, features four short films, each focusing on a Canadian icon and Inductee. Created by emerging filmmakers from Humber Polytechnic and Sheridan College, these three-minute films blend creativity, heart and originality, showing that the future of Canadian film is as bold and brilliant as the legends it honours.

The shorts drop online today on the newly designed canadaswalkoffame.com, with a special Future Storytellers Screening Event planned for March 2026. Highlight reels will also appear on Cineplex screens nationwide in early 2026 as part of pre-show entertainment.

Shot at Toronto's Astrolab Studios in July 2025, the Canada's Walk of Fame Future Storytellers vignettes each showcase the vision of an up-and-coming filmmaker from an underrepresented community – delivering a fresh take on Canadian excellence. Pairings include actor and advocate Tantoo Cardinal (2023 Inductee) with ARUSHI SABHARWAL (Humber); humanitarian and War Child Canada/War Child USA founder Dr. Samantha Nutt (2025 Inductee) with LAILA VAGA (Sheridan); Glass Tiger frontman Alan Frew (2023 Inductee) with EDDY YANG (Humber); and comedian, television personality, and author Rick Mercer (2023 Inductee) with MELISSA CASTILLO (Humber).

About the Future Storytellers Program

Since its launch in 2022, the Future Storytellers program has produced 17 short films, connecting student filmmakers with Canada's Walk of Fame Inductees and Honourees to tell stories that inspire audiences nationwide. In 2024 alone, the program generated 249 pieces of media coverage with a total reach of over 68 million across national and regional outlets. This growing visibility reflects how Future Storytellers continues to engage audiences while fostering creative mentorship and showcasing the next generation of filmmaking talent. For more information visit canadaswalkoffame.com.

