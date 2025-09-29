- Laval's Annabel Oreste wins Grand Prize -

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada's Walk of Fame is turning up the volume on Canada's next big music stars, today announcing the five winners of the 13th annual RBC Emerging Musician Program, in partnership with Stingray. Celebrated as Canada's premier platform for discovering and supporting the next generation of musical artists, the program offers career-changing mentorship, development, and performance opportunities.

Taking the spotlight in 2025 are:

Grand Prize Winner

Annabel Oreste (Laval, QC) - Canadian-Haitian pop and R&B artist whose music embodies empowerment, resilience, and soul.

Second Prize Winner

Jennarie (Toronto, ON) – A proudly queer, plus-size, and neurodivergent independent artist who blends pop, R&B, and jazz into a sound that is soulful, bold, and rooted in emotional truth.

Third Prize Winners

John Fellner (London, ON) – JUNO-nominated with over 80 million streams to his credit, John is a singer-songwriter who blends indie folk and R&B into a sound that is both intimate and contemporary.

Braden Lam (Halifax, NS) - blends authentic songwriting with modern indie flair, forging a 21st-century sound rooted in folk tradition.

Andie Therio (Montreal, QC) - is a singer-songwriter blending country, pop-rock, and folk into heartfelt songs drawn from her own experiences.

The Grand Prize winner receives $20,000 cash, a private studio session at Metalworks Studios, and exclusive performance opportunities at Canada's Walk of Fame events, including the 2025 Canada's Walk of Fame Rock the Halls charity concert at El Mocambo on December 20.

The Second Prize winner receives $10,000 cash, and each of the three Third Prize winners receives $5,000 cash.

All winners receive:

Exposure on the dedicated Canada's Walk of Fame music channel launching this October on Stingray

launching this October on Stingray A performance at Festival du Voyageur 2026 in Winnipeg, Manitoba

in Winnipeg, Manitoba A showcase slot at Departure Fest in May 2026 in Toronto

in Toronto A creative workshop and mentorship panel at Toronto's Arthaus

One (1) group mentorship session with a Canada's Walk of Fame Inductee, Allan Slaight Music Impact Honouree, or established artist

with a Canada's Walk of Fame Inductee, Allan Slaight Music Impact Honouree, or established artist $2,000 toward the production of a performance video

A personalized artist page on emergingmusician.ca

SOURCE Canada's Walk of Fame

Media contact: Adrienne Kakoullis, 416-450-6637, [email protected]