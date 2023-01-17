Four Paralympians elected to Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council

Amy Burk, Jeremy Hall, Tyler McGregor, and Abi Tripp to start four-year terms

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Four Paralympians have been elected by their fellow athletes to the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council, the Canadian Paralympic Committee (CPC) announced today.

Amy Burk (goalball), Jeremy Hall (Para rowing), Tyler McGregor (Para ice hockey), and Abi Tripp (Para swimming) will be members of the council for the next four years.

They join Ina Forrest (wheelchair curling), vice-chair Erica Gavel (wheelchair basketball), and Mike Whitehead (wheelchair rugby), who were elected in late 2020. Outgoing members of the council are Rob Armstrong (Para ice hockey), Jennifer Brown (Para athletics), Alison Levine (boccia), and chair Tony Walby (Para judo).

The council will soon elect a new chair, who will also sit on the CPC Board of Directors.

Burk, a four-time Paralympian and longtime leader in her sport, most recently competed in Portugal last month, where Canada finished fourth in the 2022 goalball world championships.

"I am extremely excited to be elected to the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council," said Burk, originally from Charlottetown, PEI but now living in Ottawa. "I am looking forward to learning more about the council and what I can do to help make sure athletes have a voice in our sports system and continue to promote the Paralympic Movement here in Canada. Thank you to all my fellow athletes who took the time to vote."

Para rower Hall made his Paralympic debut at Tokyo 2020, competing in the mixed doubles sculls event with teammate Jessye Brockway. From St. Paul, Alta., he is also a two-time world championship silver medallist in singles sculls.

"At a time in which Canadian sport is at a crossroads, I am excited to join the Athletes' Council to advocate on behalf of the Para athlete community," said Hall. "Many national sport organizations are transitioning to safer, more inclusive environments, presenting an opportunity to further the discussion around the Paralympic Movement. With experience competing and working in high performance sport, I can be a strong voice for Para sport in Canada and support the most important interests of our athletes."

From Forest, Ont., McGregor is a three-time Paralympian, winning silver at the past two Games in Beijing and PyeongChang as well as bronze at Sochi 2014.

"I'm honoured and excited to be elected to the Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council, and to be an advocate and strong voice for Paralympians in Canada," said McGregor, captain of Canada's Para ice hockey team since 2019. "I am hoping to provide valuable insight while working to achieve the goals, tasks, and actions outlined by the CPC and ensuring athletes' rights are well represented in doing so."

Tripp, of Kingston, Ont., has raced at the 2020 and 2016 Paralympic Games and captured a bronze medal at the 2019 World Para Swimming Championships.

"It is exciting to be elected by my Paralympic teammates to the Athletes' Council!" said Tripp. "I am proud to be representing the sport of swimming and the athlete voice as a whole. The Paralympic Movement is something that I hold to heart. I will strive to advocate to improve the Paralympic experience for current athletes and those looking to make that step onto the Canadian Paralympic Team in the coming years."

The Canadian Paralympic Athletes' Council is an elected group of current and retired Paralympic athletes who advocate for the best interests of Canada's Paralympians and the Paralympic Movement in Canada.

"We look forward to working alongside the new Athletes' Council as we continue to grow and evolve Paralympic sport in Canada," said Karen O'Neill, CEO, Canadian Paralympic Committee. "We would also like to recognize the outstanding work of the outgoing members of the council – thank you to Tony Walby for his immense efforts and dedication as chair for the past four years, as well as to Rob Armstrong, Jennifer Brown, and Alison Levine for their valuable contributions."

For more information, please visit Paralympic.ca/Athletes-Council.

