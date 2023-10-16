GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's climate targets are ambitious and require a whole-of-society approach. As part of this national effort, the Government of Canada recognizes the value of working closely with experts such as the Net-Zero Advisory Body (NZAB) to help address the challenges posed by climate change. Their advice supports the development of plans and policies needed to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

Today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, announced four new members who are joining NZAB:

Dr. Louise Comeau , Iris Communications, and Senior Advisor, Re.Climate, for a term of two years

, Iris Communications, and Senior Advisor, Re.Climate, for a term of two years Dr. Anne de Bortoli , Carbon Neutrality Research Lead, Polytechnique Montréal, for a term of three years

, Carbon Neutrality Research Lead, Polytechnique Montréal, for a term of three years Robert Hornung , Independent Consultant, for a term of three years

, Independent Consultant, for a term of three years Shianne McKay , Senior Project Manager, Centre for Indigenous Environmental Resources, for a term of two years

This announcement follows the July 2023 announcement of two new members. NZAB is an independent group of experts from across Canada with a range of experience and expertise, and a mandate to provide advice and gather ideas, research, and analysis on credible pathways to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 across Canada. The members engage with governments including rights holders, Indigenous peoples, youth, businesses, environmental groups, and other interested Canadians.

NZAB provided its expert advice for the development of the 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan, released in 2022. The 2030 Emissions Reduction Plan provides a roadmap for Canada to meet its 2030 emissions reduction target and puts in place the building blocks needed to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050. Its timely advice is communicated through annual reports and additional submissions to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, which are also made available to the public.

In accordance with the Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act, NZAB has been asked to submit advice to the Minister to support the establishment of Canada's next target for 2035, which must be set no later than December 1, 2024.

The Government of Canada is committed to achieving its climate change objectives and is looking forward to NZAB's upcoming advice as the collective work continues for greater climate action.

Quotes

"Canada's climate progress depends on continuous innovation, fresh ideas, and good implementation advice, and we look forward to working with the Net-Zero Advisory Body for many years to come. NZAB's work can underpin the Government's policy design and decision making. Only through collective action can we achieve a cleaner, more resilient, and stronger future. Canada's engagement is guided by the values and principles of diversity and inclusion, and accessibility and transparency, which is embodied by the outstanding NZAB membership. We will continue to be transparent and accountable to Canadians as we implement the measures and the 2030 Plan."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"On behalf of NZAB, I would like to extend a warm welcome to the new members. Their varied experience and expertise will strengthen NZAB's catalytic role in giving advice on Canada's pathways to a competitive, net-zero society by 2050."

– Dan Wicklum, Co-Chair, Net-Zero Advisory Body

Quick facts

The Canadian Net-Zero Emissions Accountability Act received Royal Assent on June 29, 2021 , and formalized Canada's commitment to net zero by 2050. The Act ensures transparency and accountability as the government works to deliver on its targets. It also requires public participation and independent advice to guide the Government of Canada's efforts.

received Royal Assent on , and formalized commitment to net zero by 2050. The Act ensures transparency and accountability as the government works to deliver on its targets. It also requires public participation and independent advice to guide the Government of efforts. Pursuant to the Act, the Government of Canada must set a national emissions reduction target for the year 2035 by no later than December 1, 2024 .

must set a national emissions reduction target for the year 2035 by no later than . The Act established NZAB to provide the Minister of Environment and Climate Change with independent advice on achieving net-zero emissions and to engage with Canadians on reaching this goal.

The Governor in Council appoints the members of NZAB on the recommendation of the Minister and fixes their remuneration. NZAB is composed of no more than fifteen members, who are appointed on a part-time basis for a renewable term of up to three years.

The Minister announced the initial members on February 25, 2021 . Members bring different experience, including from the transportation, clean technology, agriculture, conservation, electricity, finance, and not-for-profit sectors.

