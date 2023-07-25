Four-acre Central Park featuring an accessible playground and skatepark, local art and dog park now open in southwest Calgary

"We really wanted to bring a new outdoor destination to the suburbs of Calgary," said Collin Campbell, President of Mattamy Homes' Alberta Division. "Many of the city's most notable public parks are located in Calgary's inner city. We aimed to bring that experience to the suburbs by creating a public and accessible outdoor space that encourages our homeowners in Yorkville and those in the surrounding communities to gather and enjoy the outdoors, together. That's really what Central Park is all about – bringing the community together."

In consultation with the University of Calgary's Urban Lab, an important focus throughout the park's creation was put on accessibility. Several key elements of the park were developed to be fully wheel-chair accessible to ensure all Calgarians can enjoy the park to its fullest.

Facts about Central Park:

Four-acre park, completely open to the public.

10,000 sq. ft. of accessible playground space.

15,000 sq. ft. fully fenced dog park. First off-leash dog park southwest of Fish Creek Provincial Park.

13,000 sq. ft. accessible skatepark. Fourth permanent skateboard park in southwest Calgary , only one in the southwest that is south of Anderson Road.

, only one in the southwest that is south of Anderson Road. Pavilion featuring airbrush art by Calgarian Jordan Bourgeault .

. Additional features include a tobogganing hill, built-in ping pong table, permanent cornhole game, and puddle rink.

Future five-acre storm pond (coming in 2025).

Central Park is located in Mattamy Homes' Yorkville community, the company's first southwest Calgary community. Upon completion, Yorkville will encompass 2,350 homes ranging from urban townhomes, semi-detached and single-family homes.

About Yorkville

With inspired Brownstone Colonial architecture, Yorkville is a quaint village of 2,350 homes (upon completion) nestled in southwest Calgary. Surrounded by rolling foothills and the Rocky Mountains to the west, Yorkville offers urban townhomes, semi-detached and single-family homes with nearby access to supermarkets, Spruce Meadows, Sirocco Golf Club and main roadways including Macleod Trail and Stoney Trail. Yorkville is Mattamy Homes' first southwest Calgary community.

About Mattamy Homes

Mattamy Homes is the largest privately owned homebuilder in North America, with more than 40 years of operations history across Canada and the United States. Every year, Mattamy helps 8,000 families realize their dream of home ownership. In Canada, its communities stretch across the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton. In the United States, the company is represented in 11 markets – Charlotte, Raleigh, Phoenix, Tucson, Jacksonville, Orlando (where its US head office is located), Tampa, Sarasota, Naples, Dallas and Southeast Florida.

