Charles L'Ecuyer recognized for pioneering advancements in data centre technology through innovative manufacturing practices

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Traditional territories of the Blackfoot First Nation tribes of Siksika, the Piikuni, the Kainai, the Stoney Nakoda First Nations tribes of Chiniki, Bearspaw, Goodstoney and the Tsuut'ina First Nation, Northwest Métis and Métis Nation of Alberta -- Charles L'Ecuyer, CEO of CES Corporation (Intelliflex) -- a leader in energy-efficient data centre infrastructure -- is the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Prairies Overall Award winner. Charles was recognized alongside 10 other entrepreneurs from eight companies at last night's celebration in Calgary.

Ivana Cvitanusic, Charles L’Ecuyer and Rob Jolley (CNW Group/EY (Ernst & Young))

"Charles' approach to scalable, energy-efficient systems is what businesses need to stay ahead in AI and digital infrastructure," says Ivana Cvitanusic, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Prairies Program Co-Director. "His leadership and vision empower organizations to navigate tomorrow's digital complexities with confidence and agility."

Under Charles' leadership, what began as Chuck Electrical Services -- a local electrical contracting firm -- has since grown into a leading cross-border technology powerhouse in digital infrastructure. Its Intelliflex platform is redefining system design and deployment for AI, blockchain and high-performance computing. With the ability to launch preengineered AI factories in just 10 months, compared to the three years typical of conventional data centres, the company is solving one of the data economy's most urgent challenges: speed to market. Charles' commitment to innovation and long-term value continues to shape a high-impact business at the forefront of a rapidly evolving digital landscape.

Rooted in a purpose-driven ethos, the company seamlessly integrates sustainability into its operational DNA. Recent innovations in emission-reducing systems and waste-conscious manufacturing reflect its environmental focus. By engaging local communities where it operates, CES Corporation (Intelliflex) shows that true growth stems from values.

"Charles' ability to turn challenges into opportunities and foster meaningful growth reflects the essence of entrepreneurial excellence," adds Rob Jolley, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Prairies Program Co-Director. "We're proud to honour him alongside other disruptive Prairies' entrepreneurs who are driving bold change across the engineering, health, technology and construction sectors, and redefining impact in the communities they serve and beyond."

What's next?

As the Prairies region's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025, Charles will compete with winners from the Pacific, Eastern and Ontario regions for the national title of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025, which will be presented at a celebration on November 26, 2025, in Toronto. In May 2026, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 will then move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 other country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ hosted in Monaco.

About EY Entrepreneur Of The Year®

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year program shines a spotlight on entrepreneurs across Canada who master the artful balance of passion, determination, character and skill to create businesses that address the most complex challenges and build a better working world. By joining the program, you'll have the opportunity to celebrate success with your team, inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and gain access to an exclusive global network of program participants that help to build connections, fuel success and navigate long-term growth.

The 2025 Prairies independent judging panel comprises Kai Fahrion, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Zeno Renewables; Debbie Gust, President, WOW! Factor Desserts Ltd.; Denis Jones, President, CEO and Chairperson, Deveraux Group of Companies; Jennifer Massig, CEO, MAGNA Engineering; Aleem Virani, CEO, KV Capital.

This year's regional program sponsor is Vaco, and the event sponsor is DLA Piper. The national sponsors are Air Canada, TSX Inc., The Globe and Mail and The Printing House.

