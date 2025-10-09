Eric Naaman honoured for empowering businesses with cutting-edge safety solutions in warehouse management

MONTRÉAL | TRADITIONAL TERRITORIES OF THE KANIEN'KEHÀ:KA, THE HAUDENOSAUNEE CONFEDERACY, HURON/WENDAT, ABENAKI and ANISHINAABEG, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Eric Naaman, CEO of Damotech -- a pioneering force in advanced warehouse safety solutions across North America -- is the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Eastern Overall Award winner. Eric was recognized alongside seven other entrepreneurs from five companies at last night's celebration in Montréal.

"Eric's relentless pursuit of purpose-driven innovation has positioned Damotech as a trailblazer in warehouse risk prevention and operational reliability," shares Walid Safi, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Eastern Program Co-Director. "His leadership has elevated industry standards, empowering businesses to operate with confidence in demanding, high-precision environments."

Founded in 1989, Damotech has evolved from a niche manufacturer into a trusted partner for more than 250 Fortune 500 companies. Backed by a team of more than 50 engineering and software specialists, the company has developed industrial racking systems protocols and digital tools that are now widely adopted benchmarks. Eric's journey -- from a two-decade career in commercial photography to acquiring Damotech without prior industry experience -- reflects a bold and unconventional path. His vision transformed the business into a tech-enabled platform that integrates engineering services and proprietary software, redefining rack protection and compliance across North America.

Damotech's commitment to community and environmental stewardship extends beyond its safety solutions. Through a partnership with Sun Youth, the company donated more than 33,000 pounds of food and mobilized its workforce to sort an additional 60,000 pounds for local food banks this past year. With a LEED-certified facility that recycles 100% of waste and an expansion that tripled output without increasing its carbon footprint, Damotech is showing that sustainability is a strategic driver of growth.

"Eric's bold vision for better workplace conditions and passion to uplift his team, clients and broader community stand as a testament to his remarkable entrepreneurial spirit," shares Audrey Gibeault, EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Eastern Program Co-Director. "We're thrilled to celebrate his achievements alongside other inspiring Eastern entrepreneurs across the technology, retail, healthcare and manufacturing industries, united by a shared commitment to driving prosperity and meaningful impact."

The EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Eastern Award winners:

Adrian Schauer | AlayaCare Inc.

Frédéric Dugré | H2O Innovation Inc.

Sandra-Lee McBain | Signalisation Ver-Mac Inc.

Ghislain Demers and Robert Dion | Umano Medical Inc.

Hugues Foltz and Kevin Moore | Vooban

EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 Eastern Special Citation recipients:

EY Ripples Social Entrepreneur Special Citation recipient:

Alison Green | Bien chez soi - soutien à domicile Inc.

Emerging Entrepreneur Special Citation recipient:

Mélissa Lambert | Lambert Design Inc.

Family Business Special Citation recipient:

Maxime Gendron | Groupe AGF

What's next?

As the Eastern region's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025, Eric will compete with winners from the Pacific, Prairies and Ontario regions for the national title of Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025, which will be presented at a celebration on November 26, 2025, in Toronto. In May 2026, Canada's EY Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 will then move to the world stage to compete with more than 50 other country recipients for the title of EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™ hosted in Monaco.

