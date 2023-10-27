Fostering Education and Awareness about Child Well-Being and Safety

TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - Students from local elementary schools gathered at Precious Blood Parish to partake in an entertaining and educational event that underscores the importance of Dress Purple Day.

"The sea of purple-clad students, teachers, staff, and community partners sends a powerful message that help is always at hand, and no one stands alone," said Priscilla Manful, CEO of the Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto (CCAS). "Through education and awareness, we empower young people to recognize situations that are unsafe and feelings and behaviours that require early intervention and supports, which ultimately helps keep families together."

Every October 27, Children's Aid Societies across the province unite for Dress Purple Day to amplify the message of support for vulnerable children, youth, and families in our communities.

This year, CCAS took the event into the community to engage Grade 6, 7, and 8 students from St. Kevin, St. Catherine, Precious Blood, and St. Maria Goretti Catholic elementary schools with an educational event to raise awareness and promote education about child well-being and safety.

The event featured an interactive game of Bingo where students learned who they can call for help, where to seek help in the community, and what they can do to combat racism within their peer groups. To add to the experience, there was also a DJ and Photobooth for the students to don purple in celebration of this important awareness day.

"This event is a heartwarming reminder of the caring community surrounding children, youth, and families and we extend gratitude to everyone who attended and participated in Dress Purple Day," expresses Manful. "My hope is that next year we can expand this educational event and reach more community partners, which ultimately supports and contributes to a safer and more nurturing community for children and youth."

Across the province, the Dress Purple Day campaign extended its reach on social media. Participants and supporters shared photos and videos and actively engaged in the online conversation, furthering the message of support and awareness.

About the Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto

The Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto (CCAS) is a leading organization dedicated to child welfare, support, and advocacy. We are provincially funded by the Government of Ontario's Ministry of Children, Community, and Social Services. We provide child protection services 7 days a week, 24 hours a day under the legal framework of the Child and Family Services Act of Ontario. We work with community partners throughout Toronto to support children and families.

