A Christmas Gift for Children in Need: "Give a Kid a Coat" Campaign

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ - This Christmas, children from two Catholic schools in Toronto, Northmount School and De La Salle College "Oaklands", are taking part in a heartwarming initiative to give back to other kids in need. The "Give a Kid a Coat this Christmas" campaign is designed to provide warm winter coats to children and youth who are the most in need, as identified by the Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto (CCAS) and the Catholic Children's Aid Foundation (CCAF).

The initiative was made possible through the generosity of the Knights of Columbus who matched every box of coats raised through fundraising with an equal donation of coats. This collaboration, along with the efforts of Catholic schools, individual donations, and the Knights of Columbus' coat matching, has resulted in the delivery of 360 coats, which will go directly to children in need.

CCAS and CCAF will accept the generous donation on December 6, 2024, at 9:00 AM at their office located at 2206 Eglinton Ave E, Toronto. As part of the program, student representatives from the schools will join in delivering the coats to CCAS, helping to connect the kids who gave to those who will benefit. Each of the 30 boxes delivered will contain 12 coats, with 15 boxes funded through local fundraising efforts, and an additional 15 boxes provided by the Knights of Columbus.

This campaign is more than just a coat donation; it's an opportunity to instill the values of generosity, compassion, and community among young people. The students and staff at Northmount School and De La Salle College have worked to fundraise and participate in this program, allowing less privileged children to enjoy the winter season with the warmth and joy of a new coat.

This is not just a one-time initiative. The "Give a Kid a Coat" campaign is set to become an annual tradition, with the goal of expanding the reach and spreading Christmas cheer to as many children as possible each year.

Want to make a difference this Christmas season? There are still a few ways to get involved with the Catholic Children's Aid Foundation's Christmas program: 1. Adopt-a-Family: Sign up to be matched with a local family served by the Catholic Children's Aid Society and purchase gifts based on their wishes. 2. Volunteer: Lend a hand to help with gift wrapping, sorting, or delivery. 3. Donate: Make a financial contribution to support the program. Don't miss this opportunity to spread joy: www.ccafdn.ca

About the Knights of Columbus' Coats for Kids Program

Since 2009, the Knights of Columbus' Coats for Kids program has delivered over 1 million coats worldwide, supporting children in Canada, the U.S., Poland, Ukraine, and the Middle East. The coats, designed to withstand harsh winter conditions, are manufactured for the Knights of Columbus at a reduced cost, which makes it easier for community fundraisers to provide high-quality coats for children who need them most. All the funds raised go directly to delivering coats for kids.

About the Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto

The Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto (CCAS) is a leading organization dedicated to child welfare, support, and advocacy. We are provincially funded by the Government of Ontario's Ministry of Children, Community, and Social Services. We provide child protection services 7 days a week, 24 hours a day under the legal framework of the Child and Family Services Act of Ontario. We work with community partners throughout Toronto to support children and families. To learn more visit: www.torontoccas.org

SOURCE Catholic Children's Aid Society Of Toronto

For more information or to set up an interview, please contact: Jennifer Martin, Communications Specialist, CCAS, [email protected], 437-232-9191