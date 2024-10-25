Fostering Education and Awareness about Child Well-Being and Safety

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2024 /CNW/ - In a display of community support, Grade 8 students from Ward 6 are gathering at The Symes today to participate in a fun and educational event marking Dress Purple Day. The Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto (CCAS), in collaboration with the Toronto Catholic District School Board (TCDSB), has organized the event, which is being hosted by CTV News Toronto's Pauline Chan. This initiative is part of a province-wide campaign aimed at raising awareness about the vital role communities play in supporting vulnerable children, youth, and families.

"Our Dress Purple Day event highlights the compassionate community surrounding children, youth, and families. By educating students about their rights to safety and well-being, we help build a stronger, more resilient community," stated Priscilla Manful, CEO of the Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto. "My hope is that we can continue to expand our reach with this initiative, ultimately benefiting even more children and families."

Dress Purple Day is celebrated every October across Ontario by Children's Aid Societies to amplify the message that communities can make a difference in the lives of children and youth, and that no one is alone. This year's event at The Symes engaged students in interactive activities aimed at fostering education, awareness, and community support.

Event highlights included:

Interactive Bingo Game: Hosted by CTV News Toronto's Pauline Chan , students learned where to seek help in their community and how to address important issues like racism and bullying in their peer groups.

Live Scribing by Visual Talks: The day's discussions were captured through real-time graphic illustrations, helping students visualize and engage with key concepts about safety and community support.

The day's discussions were captured through real-time graphic illustrations, helping students visualize and engage with key concepts about safety and community support. DJ and Photobooth: Students celebrated the day with a fun photobooth and music, donning their purple attire to show solidarity and raise awareness.

Dress Purple Day also extended its reach through social media, with participants sharing their photos and videos using #DressPurpleDay2024 or #IDressPurpleBecause to spread awareness and engage in the conversation online. The province-wide campaign continues to emphasize early intervention, prevention, and community support as essential to keeping children safe and families strong.

About the Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto

The Catholic Children's Aid Society of Toronto (CCAS) is a leading organization dedicated to child welfare, support, and advocacy. We are provincially funded by the Government of Ontario's Ministry of Children, Community, and Social Services. We provide child protection services 7 days a week, 24 hours a day under the legal framework of the Child and Family Services Act of Ontario. We work with community partners throughout Toronto to support children and families. To learn more visit: www.torontoccas.org

