OTTAWA, ON, Dec. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Today, Forum for Young Canadians announced a new partnership with the Rideau Hall Foundation that will ensure more youth have the opportunity to engage in our democracy and the institutions that form its foundation.

Over the past 45 years, Forum for Young Canadians (FFYC) has been and continues to be a uniting force, bringing more than 25,000 young people together to connect and learn from each other, deepen their understanding of Canada and of the national decision-making process, and grow their commitment to civic engagement.

"As a Forum alumnus, I know first-hand the transformative power of coming together with other young leaders who share a passion for making their communities and country better," said Marlene Floyd, Chair of the FFYC Board of Directors. "We are thrilled that Forum is joining the Rideau Hall Foundation. It provides us with an amazing opportunity to build on Forum's considerable strengths and innovate to reach and inspire even more young people across the country."

The Rideau Hall Foundation (RHF) is a nation-building charity that connects people, causes and organizations that share a common belief in and commitment to the potential of Canada. The RHF is committed to helping Canadians better understand and appreciate the role of our country's public institutions, and to cultivate the means of engaging with them in meaningful ways.

"Young Canadians are at the forefront of great change in this country, tackling issues from systemic racism to poverty and from the environment to equity, diversity and inclusion in education," said Teresa Marques, President and CEO of the RHF. "We are honoured to welcome Forum under the banner of the RHF to help evolve its programming and ensure it returns post-pandemic stronger, more accessible and effective, and better able to equip and empower youth for lifelong and meaningful civic engagement for generations to come."

In the next few months the RHF, informed by a National Advisory Council focused on the future of Forum, will initiate a robust consultation process with key stakeholders, partners, alumni and most importantly young people from across the country, to develop the next iteration of Forum's programming and position Forum within the greater context of a burgeoning democratic and civic engagement ecosystem.

"We will be depending on the strong, thoughtful voices of young Canadians, who are uniquely positioned to shape the future direction of FFYC programing and the country itself. They are already the leaders of today and they will lead FFYC into the future," concluded Ms. Marques.

More details about the new FFYC program will be announced in the coming months.

About the Rideau Hall Foundation

The Rideau Hall Foundation is an independent and non-political charitable organization established to mobilize ideas, people, and resources across the country to tap into our national spirit and help realize our shared aspirations. The RHF works closely with many partners, including the Office of the Governor General, to connect, honour, and inspire Canadians across four key programmatic areas, including: (1) learning initiatives that strive for excellence and promote equality of opportunity; (2) strengthening Canada's culture of innovation, (3) widening the circle of giving and volunteering; and (4) building and celebrating excellence in Canadian leadership, and increasing public awareness about and commitment to Canada's multi-faceted democracy. Learn more at www.rhf-frh.ca.

