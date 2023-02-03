MIRAMICHI, NB, Feb. 3, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe, on behalf of the Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, alongside Dorothy Shephard, New Brunswick Minister of Social Development, and Adam Lordon, Mayor of the City of Miramichi, announced details of a combined investment of more than $13.3 million to create 49 residential units in Miramichi.

East Side Affordable Housing Development project, a three-storey apartment building located at 344 Wellington Street, will feature 21 mixed-market residential units geared toward non-elderly singles families and persons with disabilities. Ten of the 21 units will be affordable and will benefit from rent supplements over 20 years, while two units will be fully accessible. The parking space and main floor are designed barrier free. Currently under construction, ESAH is expected to be completed in March 2023.

The federal government provided $2.4 million through the National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF), while the provincial government is providing $1.19 million in rent supplement funding over 20 years, along with $600,000 through the Affordable Rental Housing Program (AHRP). The City of Miramichi is providing $136,000.

The 2108 Water Street project in Miramichi received nearly $2.5 million from the federal government through the NHCF for the construction of 20 new affordable housing units for youth at risk and women and children leaving violence. The province contributed $1.05 million to the project through the ARHP and $1.78 million in rent supplement funding over 20 years, while the City of Miramichi contributed $140,000. The project is expected to be completed in August 2023.

Freida's House, a project by the Miramichi Emergency Centre for Women located at 45 Waterfront Drive in Miramichi, received nearly $1.8 million from the federal government under the NHCF's Women and Children Shelter and Transitional Housing Initiative (WCSTH), in order to convert a building into a 8-unit second-stage supportive housing for women and children leaving violence. The province of New Brunswick also contributed $705,618 through the ARHP and $950,000 in rent supplement funding over 20 years, while the City of Miramichi contributed just over $90,000. The project is expected to be completed in June 2023.

These investments by the Government of Canada were made possible thanks to the NHCF, a key component of the National Housing Strategy (NHS), and the Affordable Rental Housing Program (AHRP), a cost-shared initiative of the Canada-New Brunswick Bilateral Housing Agreement.

The Affordable Rental Housing Program provides financial assistance to private entrepreneurs, private non-profit corporations (includes off-reserve Indigenous population), and co-operatives for the construction, rehabilitation, and conversion of rental housing projects. Assistance is in the form of a forgivable loan and is based on the cost of eligible work and the number of eligible self-contained units or bed units within a project. The Rent Supplement Assistance attached to 33 of the units is provided to keep units affordable as tenants will not pay more than 30 per cent of their total household income in rent, and government is paying the difference to the owner.

In addition to these investments, Ministers Petitpas Taylor and Shephard also announced combined contributions of $230,000 through ACOA and the Province of New Brunswick to help the City of Miramichi establish the Miramichi Regional Housing Authority. This organization will operationalize the 2021-2025 Housing Strategy to support regional economic growth. A non-repayable contribution of $115,000 is being provided through ACOA's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program, while the Province is providing $115,000 through Working NB.

Quotes:

"Every Canadian deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. That is why we are creating more affordable housing for those who need it most right here in Miramichi. By investing in affordable housing, we are providing more Canadians with access to affordable and quality homes in vibrant and welcoming communities. This is one of the many ways our government's National Housing Strategy is ensuring that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"We are investing in affordable housing here in Miramichi and across Canada to improve the quality of life for those who need it most. With our partners, we are providing a helping hand for individuals and families looking for an affordable place to live, and in doing so, we are contributing to the economic and social well-being of the entire community" – The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency and Member of Parliament for Moncton–Riverview–Dieppe

"We are pleased to support private and non-profit developers in all regions of the province to help address the housing needs of New Brunswickers. Housing issues are a priority for our government. Thanks to the partnership with many developers, we expect to see the creation of hundreds of new affordable housing units in the coming years." – The Honourable Dorothy Shephard, Provincial Minister of Social Development

"The City of Miramichi has made the development of affordable housing a top priority and is pleased to be a pro-active partner in funding these much-needed housing projects. We are committed to working with developers and non-profit organizations to continue to help our vulnerable populations and build the affordable housing units our community urgently needs." – Adam Lordon, Mayor of the City of Miramichi

"ESAH Development is exited to announce the opening of our energy efficient 21 unit apartment complex slated to open on March 1, 2023. We are proud to partner with the Social development on behalf of the province, CMHC co-investment fund and the municipality in allocating 10 units to be subsidized affordable homes for the citizens of Miramichi. We are pleased to provide 2 barrier free and 2 universal designed units to focus on housing for aging population and individuals with disabilities."

– Geraldine McIntyre, President of ESAH Development, 724007 NB Ltd.

"The need for affordable rental housing in New Brunswick is well documented. Unfortunately, the process to bring new apartment units into communities like Miramichi has its challenges. This project could not have happened without the support of the Government of Canada, the Government of New Brunswick, and the City of Miramichi. Belleterre Community Partners is grateful for this support. We also look forward to celebrating more affordable housing projects like 2108 Water Street in the near and distant future." – Blair Martin, Belleterre Community Partners Inc.

"After years of having a dream for a much needed second stage centre in Miramichi, we are thrilled to see our project come to fruition. This dream could not have been realized without the countless people who saw the need and wanted to help. Miramichi has some of the lowest vacancy rates in NB and our women and children fleeing domestic violence are struggling to find safe affordable housing. Freida's house will be a safe haven and will give hope to many women and children in their journey of healing."

– Patricia Michaud, Executive Director, Miramichi Transition House

Quick facts:

The National Housing Co-Investment Fund (NHCF) is a $13.2 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. Budget 2022 proposes to advance $2.9 billion in funding under the NHCF to accelerate the creation of up to 4,300 new units and the repair of up to 17,800 units.

Signed in 2018, the Canada–New Brunswick Bilateral Housing Agreement under the NHS is a cost-shared a $299.2 million investment to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and support New Brunswick's priorities related to housing repair, construction, and affordability.

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with others, including municipalities, Indigenous governments and organizations, and the social and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with Canadians from all walks of life, and people with lived experience of housing need.



All NHS investments delivered by the federal, provincial, and territorial governments will respect the key principles of NHS that support partnerships, people, and communities.



As with all projects for women and children leaving violence, the address of this project has not been disclosed due to safety reasons.

Additional Information:

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers, and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that by 2030, everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

