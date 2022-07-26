FortisBC customers achieve record energy savings in 2021

"Given the immediate need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in B.C. and beyond, this shows how impactful it is to incorporate energy efficiency when we upgrade our homes and businesses—these collective actions add up to significant reductions," said Colin Norman, manager, conservation and energy management, FortisBC. "This is great progress towards meeting aggressive targets set by the province to decrease emissions and we plan to continue to work with our customers to do even more in the coming years."

Utilities in B.C. have long provided rebates and incentives to support customers in reducing their energy use because it both lowers GHG emissions and helps customers manage their energy costs. 2021 was the third year of a four-year plan for FortisBC to triple investment in energy savings programs from 2016 levels. In 2021, it invested $120 million in both natural gas and electricity-saving programs. This year, its investment in natural gas programs has already exceeded its 2018 investment by more than 200 per cent.

A significant portion of these savings, 26 per cent, were achieved by residential customers who took part in rebates for high-efficiency space and water heating appliances as well as rebates to improve prevent air leakage in homes. That effort is leaving money in participants' pockets. In addition to getting cash back through rebates and incentives, customers who made rebate-supported upgrades last year including commercial and industrial customers, are expected to avoid an estimated combined total of $3.8 million in energy costs each year over the life of these upgrades.

"While we're pleased with these results, we know that our efforts to introduce high-performance gas heat pumps, meet higher energy-efficiency building policies and advance even deeper levels of air sealing strategies in homes and businesses will decrease GHG emissions even more in the coming years," said Norman.

Increasing investment in conservation and energy efficiency programs and developing innovative energy solutions for homes and businesses is one of the ways FortisBC is supporting the Province of B.C. in achieving deep carbon reductions by 2050 as set out in its CleanBC plan.

Learn more about the energy efficiency savings achieved in 2021 at fortisbc.com/recordsavings.

FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. do business as FortisBC, a regulated utility focused on providing safe and reliable energy, including natural gas, electricity, Renewable Natural Gas, propane and thermal energy solutions. FortisBC employs approximately 2,550 British Columbians and serves over 1.2 million customers in 135 B.C. communities. FortisBC owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and four regulated hydroelectric generating plants, approximately 7,335 kilometres of transmission and distribution power lines, and approximately 50,182 kilometres of natural gas transmission and distribution pipelines. FortisBC is indirectly, wholly owned by Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electric and gas utility industry. FortisBC Inc. and FortisBC Energy Inc. use the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC, visit fortisbc.com. For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com.

Key facts:

As a regulated utility, FortisBC seeks permission from the BC Utilities Commission for costs associated with its energy efficiency and conservation programs, also known as demand side management (DSM) programs and reports annually on its results. These reports are publically available and can be found here:

FortisBC Energy Inc (FEI), FortisBC's natural gas utility: https://www.fortisbc.com/about-us/corporate-information/regulatory-affairs/our-gas-utility/gas-bcuc-submissions/fortisbc-energy-inc.-gas-submissions/c-em/annual-dsm-reports







FortisBC Inc (FBC), FortisBC's electric utility: https://www.fortisbc.com/about-us/corporate-information/regulatory-affairs/our-electricity-utility/electric-bcuc-submissions/demand-side-management/demand-side-management-reports





FortisBC's natural gas energy efficiency and conservation programs saved 1,032,721 annual gigajoules (GJ) in 2020 and 1,142,533 GJ in 2021.

fortisbc.com

@fortisBC

SOURCE FortisBC Inc.

For further information: Nicole Brown, Corporate Communications Advisor, FortisBC, Phone: 250-470-2207, Email: [email protected], 24-hour media line: 1-855-FBC-NEWS or 1-855-322-6397