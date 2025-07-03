FortisBC to issue call for power to help meet energy demand in the Southern Interior

New electricity generation projects will help meet customers' growing energy needs and support economic development

KELOWNA, BC, July 3, 2025 /CNW/ - FortisBC Inc. (FortisBC) is planning to launch a call for power later this year as the next step to its Request for Expressions of Interest (RFEOI) issued in 2024, to support economic growth and help meet customers' growing electricity needs in communities across the Southern Interior region. The call for power will be conducted by way of an invitation-only competitive process, with organizations that were selected through the RFEOI process being invited to participate. This initial call for power is one of the next steps in FortisBC's work to expand its electricity system and increase power generation in the region by working with companies that can deliver local power and Indigenous communities in the Southern Interior.

"By supporting local power projects and working with Indigenous organizations, we can expand electricity generation to ensure homes and businesses in the Southern Interior have the energy they need." said Joe Mazza, vice president of energy supply and resource development. "This call for power is an important step in delivering safe, reliable and affordable energy—driving economic development and strengthening communities for the future."

In 2024, FortisBC issued an RFEOI for new power to identify projects from lower carbon and renewable1 sources in British Columbia that could add up to 1,100 gigawatt hours (GWh) of energy supply for its approximately 190,000 electricity customers by 2030. Through the RFEOI, FortisBC received more than 80 submissions representing about 20,000 GWh of electricity.

The call for power is the next step in FortisBC's work to increase power generation in the region and includes two key components. Firstly, FortisBC recognizes the importance of economic reconciliation and projects must have a minimum of 25 per cent Indigenous equity ownership. Therefore, it is seeking submissions with comprehensive Indigenous participation plans.

Secondly, in the call for power, FortisBC will focus on wind projects that can directly connect to its electricity system in the Southern Interior and provide energy in winter months when customer demand for power is highest. This targeted competitive procurement process will enable FortisBC to focus on projects that align closely with its strategic objectives of acquiring energy to address its immediate needs to meet high demand for electricity during the coldest days of the year. FortisBC may issue additional calls for power in the future.

The Government of British Columbia recently passed legislation to modernize permitting and regulation of renewable energy projects. The new legislation establishes the BC Energy Regulator as the single window for permitting renewable energy projects in accordance with strict environmental standards. This legislation and upcoming regulations could help bring more power to FortisBC's customers faster.

"FortisBC's upcoming call for power is great news for British Columbia as we build our supply of clean energy to drive our economy forward," said Adrian Dix, Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions. "With a focus on wind projects in the Okanagan region and a requirement for Indigenous participation, the call for power will increase B.C.'s supply of renewable electricity to serve growing communities and businesses in the Southern Interior, create local jobs and investment, and generate important opportunities for Indigenous communities."

"CEBC applauds FortisBC for taking bold action to ensure its customers have access to clean, reliable, and affordable energy for generations to come," said Kwatuuma Cole Sayers, executive director, Clean Energy Association of British Columbia (CEBC). This call for power will strengthen and diversify our grid while reinforcing B.C.'s position as a global leader in Indigenous ownership and electrification. CEBC members are eager to help address rising demand in the Southern Interior while advancing reconciliation, driving local revenues, and keeping well-paying jobs where we need them most — right here in B.C."

The call for power is part of the many actions FortisBC is taking to increase the ability of its electricity system to meet the growing energy needs of its customers in the Southern Interior, safely and reliably. As part of its long-term plan, it has been upgrading and building new substations in Kelowna, Grand Forks, Salmo, South Slocan, Beaver Park, Fruitvale and Trail to serve these growing areas.

In addition, the British Columbia Utilities Commission recently approved FortisBC's plan to invest $133 million2 by 2027 in new power infrastructure projects, including upgrading the Saucier, Glenmore, Duck Lake and DG Bell substations in Kelowna, increasing the capacity of its substations in Kaleden, Keremeos, Blueberry Creek, Christina Lake and upgrading the two main transmission lines serving customers in South Okanagan.

Visit fortisbc.com/newpower for more information on the call for power .

About FortisBC Inc.

FortisBC Inc. is a regulated utility focused on providing safe, reliable and affordable electricity. FortisBC Inc. employs approximately 571 British Columbians and serves approximately 190,600 direct and indirect customers in B.C.'s Southern Interior. FortisBC Inc. owns and operates four regulated hydroelectric generating plants and approximately 7,300 kilometres of transmission and distribution power lines. FortisBC Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electricity and gas utility industry. FortisBC Inc. uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC Inc., visit fortisbc.com.



1 FortisBC uses the term renewable and lower carbon energy to refer collectively to electricity and the lower carbon gases or fuels that the utility can acquire under the Greenhouse Gas Reduction (Clean Energy) Regulation, which are: Renewable Natural Gas (also called RNG or biomethane), hydrogen, synthesis gas (from wood waste) and lignin. FortisBC's renewable and lower carbon gas portfolio currently includes only Renewable Natural Gas. Other gases and fuels may be added to the program over time. Depending on their source, all of these gases have differing levels of lifecycle carbon intensity. However, all of these gases are lower carbon when compared to the lifecycle carbon intensity of conventional natural gas. The current burner tip emission factor of RNG is 0.27 grams of carbon dioxide equivalent per megajoule of energy (gCO 2 e/MJ) and the current renewable and lower carbon gas portfolio lifecycle emissions for stationary combustion are -22 gCO 2 e/MJ. This is below B.C.'s lifecycle carbon intensity threshold of 30.8 gCO 2 e/MJ as set out in the 2024 Greenhouse Gas Reduction Regulation amendments.



2 Application for Approval of a Rate Setting Framework for 2025 through 2027, page C-104, Table C3-27.

MEDIA CONTACT: Gary Toft, Senior corporate communications advisor, FortisBC