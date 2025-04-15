Striking progress: FortisBC reports that gas line damages hit 20-year low in 2024 thanks to surge in BC 1 Call requests

Contractor engagement in damage prevention training is creating a significant decline in gas line strikes

SURREY, BC, April 15, 2025 /CNW/ - FortisBC Energy Inc. (FortisBC) is celebrating a major safety milestone, with gas line damages in 2024 at their lowest level in more than 20 years. A total of 779 incidents were reported, continuing a downward trend that reflects the effectiveness of FortisBC's ongoing efforts to educate the public on safe digging practices. This significant achievement also comes as a direct result of the growing use of BC 1 Call, a free service that helps prevent damage to underground utilities before digging begins. With a record of nearly 170,000 BC 1 Call tickets processed in 2024, this surge in usage demonstrates heightened awareness of the importance of checking for buried utilities before disturbing the ground.

Safe digging requirements include hand digging to expose buried utility lines before digging with powered excavation equipment. (CNW Group/FortisBC Energy Inc.)

"The strong correlation between increased BC 1 Call usage and the decline in gas line damages is clear," said Ada Nadison, program manager, public safety at FortisBC. "While this progress is encouraging, we know there's still work to be done, particularly in Metro Vancouver. We continue to prioritize safety and raise awareness about the importance of calling or clicking before digging."

When a gas line is damaged, it can pose serious safety risks, cause service interruptions and lead to costly repairs. FortisBC works year-round to provide training and support to contractors, landscapers and municipalities to ensure they understand safe excavation practices. In 2024 alone, the company conducted more than 30 safety training sessions across the province, engaging directly with contractors to further promote safe digging practices.

"We've seen fantastic engagement from contractors at our training sessions," said Nadison. "These proactive measures are helping to keep damage incidents low. It's encouraging to see such strong participation, and we remain committed to providing more training and support across the province."

British Columbians can help keep this positive trend going by following these simple steps:

Click or call BC 1 Call at least three business days before digging to get free information on buried utility lines. Visit www.bc1c.ca or call 1-800-474-6886 .

or call . Use hand tools to expose gas lines before using any mechanical equipment. A minimum one metre safety zone around the gas line is required.

If you need help understanding your BC 1 Call maps, contact FortisBC at 1-888-822-6555 for support.

If you smell rotten eggs or hear the sound of escaping gas, stop what you're doing, go outside and call 9-1-1 or FortisBC's Emergency Line at 1-800-663-9911.

Visit fortisbc.com/digsafe for more information on safe digging practices.

Quotes

"Everyone across B.C. needs to hear this message. Just like clicking your seatbelt before you drive, no one should dig before clicking BC 1 Call. It's the critical first step in any project that disturbs the ground. Whether you're putting a fencepost in your yard or breaking ground for new construction, click or call BEFORE you dig!" – Donna Grant, president, BC 1 Call

"Digging in British Columbia? Don't gamble with safety! Always call or click BC 1 Call before you dig. Protect lives, prevent costly damage and ensure your project is built on a foundation of caution and care. Remember: informed digging is safe digging—let's keep our communities thriving!" – Dr. Dave Baspaly, executive director and CEO, BC Common Ground Alliance

"At Technical Safety BC, we have seen the consequences of gas line strikes firsthand, from equipment fires to explosions. It's encouraging to see the increased use of the BC 1 Call service, which can help prevent these types of incidents, and we encourage anyone digging to follow the regulations and remember to use safe digging practices before and after exposing gas lines." – Ryan Hazlett, Leader, Incident Investigations, Technical Safety BC

"Enhance job site safety and safeguard your business—understanding what lies beneath is essential. In recognition of April Safe Dig Month, join us to learn how FortisBC's click or call before you dig program can help landscape professionals protect personal and public safety and reduce business financial risk." – Coreen Rodger Berrisford, executive director, BC Landscape & Nursery Association

"As the weather warms up and construction activity increases, employers are reminded that worker safety must always come first when planning any excavation. Striking an underground utility line can cause serious injuries, disrupt essential services, and put entire worksites at risk. By calling or clicking before you dig, employers and workers can help ensure everyone goes home safely. Safe digging starts with smart planning—always check before you break ground." – Michael Paine, manager of prevention programs & services, WorkSafeBC

Backgrounder

2024 key findings

FortisBC continues to see a downward trend in damage incidents to its gas lines year over year, with overall line hits decreasing from 1,034 in 2021, 896 in 2022 and 844 in 2023 to 779 in 2024.

Nearly 60 per cent of gas line damages were caused by individuals who did not contact BC 1 Call before digging.

Landscapers and contractors are responsible for most year-round damages, while homeowners tend to damage gas lines in the spring and summer during planting season.

The top three communities with the highest number of gas line damages were:

Surrey (77 incidents)

(77 incidents)

Vancouver (62 incidents)

(62 incidents)

Kelowna (32 incidents)

(32 incidents) While Metro Vancouver saw an increase in damages, all other regions experienced an overall decline, demonstrating the effectiveness of education and awareness initiatives.

FortisBC Energy Inc. is a regulated utility focused on providing safe, reliable and affordable energy, including natural gas, Renewable Natural Gas and propane. FortisBC Energy Inc. employs around 2,143 British Columbians and serves approximately 1,086,500 customers across British Columbia. FortisBC Energy Inc. owns and operates two liquefied natural gas storage facilities and approximately 51,600 kilometres of gas transmission and distribution lines. FortisBC Energy Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortis Inc., a leader in the North American regulated electricity and gas utility industry. FortisBC Energy Inc. uses the FortisBC name and logo under license from Fortis Inc. For further information on FortisBC Energy Inc., visit fortisbc.com . For further information on Fortis Inc., visit fortisinc.com .

SOURCE FortisBC Energy Inc.

MEDIA CONTACT: Holly Harrison, Corporate communications advisor, FortisBC, Phone: 604-209-8031, Email: [email protected], fortisbc.com