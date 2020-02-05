Fort McMurray is the Land of Lovers as Amazon Canada Ranks it the Country's Most Romantic City
Feb 05, 2020, 03:01 ET
The No. 2 and No. 3 spots go to Toronto and Yellowknife showing that even in the coldest parts of Canada, things are steaming up
Love blossomed across the country this year with 14 cities in the rankings that were not included on last year's list
SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Fort McMurray, Alberta – technically the largest unincorporated "city" in the province – has plenty to brag about heading into Valentine's Day, because it snagged the top spot on Amazon Canada's list of Most Romantic Cities. For the last seven years, Victoria, British Columbia held the top spot, but this year that all changed. Fort McMurray climbs to No. 1 from its previous No.3 standing to show that there's some competition for its western neighbour.
The eleventh annual ranking was compiled by comparing sales data from January 1, 2019 to January 1, 2020 on a per capita basis in cities with more than 20,000 residents. The data looks at purchases of romance novels (both print and Kindle editions), romantic comedies, relationship books, jewellery and sexual wellness products.
This year, the Top 20 Most Romantic Cities in Canada are:
|
1.
|
Fort McMurray, Alberta
|
11.
|
Whitehorse, Yukon
|
2.
|
Toronto, Ontario (new)
|
12.
|
Calgary, Alberta (new)
|
3.
|
Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (new)
|
13.
|
Quesnel, British Columbia (new)
|
4.
|
Bonnyville, Alberta (new)
|
14.
|
Cranbrook, British Columbia (new)
|
5.
|
North York, Ontario (new)
|
15.
|
Edmonton, Alberta (new)
|
6.
|
Ottawa, Ontario (new)
|
16.
|
Pembroke, Ontario (new)
|
7.
|
Grande Prairie, Alberta
|
17.
|
Campbell River, British Columbia (new)
|
8.
|
Burlington, Ontario
|
18.
|
Prince George, British Columbia (new)
|
9.
|
Kelowna, British Columbia
|
19.
|
Kingston, Ontario (new)
|
10.
|
Victoria, British Columbia
|
20.
|
Revelstoke, British Columbia (new)
A closer look at the data revealed:
- New Love Across the Nation: Sparks flew in new cities this year, with 14 cities that did not rank in last year's list making their way into the coveted top 20 spots.
- Territories are Heating up The North: With two cities on this year's list hailing from territories, the residents of Yellowknife and Whitehorse sure know how to cuddle up and stay warm in the northern Canadian cold.
- Capitals of Our Hearts: The nation's capital displayed loved for more than just the country this year with Ottawa sliding into the top 10 at spot No. 6. Toronto, Yellowknife, Victoria, Whitehorse, and Edmonton all also represent capitals of their respective provinces/territories!
- Western Love Affair: Across the west (Alberta and BC), residents are proud to demonstrate their flair for romance, as they take 12 of the top 20 cities, proving west is best.
Top romantic product highlights:
- Sparkling Eyes for Dazzling Jewellery: This year's top-selling jewellery items include pendant and locket necklaces as well as storage for all of the glam accessories. Here's a sample of some of the best-sellers:
- 14k Sterling Silver, Rose Gold White Diamond Triple Heart Pendant Necklace (Amazon Collection)
- Sterling Silver Oval Hand-Engraved Locket Necklace (Amazon Collection)
- LED Wall-Mounted Jewellery Cabinet with Mirror (Songmics)
- Lovable, Classic and Silly Films: While some of the best-selling movies this year are classics, such as I Love Lucy, Pretty Woman, Titanic, Sleepless in Seattle, and Love Actually, one newcomer to the top of the list is the playful 1995 film A Goofy Movie.
- Relationship 101 is in Session: This past year, Canadians were eager to learn how to make the most of their relationships diving into best-selling books including The 5 Love Languages by Gary Chapman and Hold Me Tight: Seven Conversations for a Lifetime of Love by Dr. Sue Johnson EdD.
- Hot and Heavy Reading: Romance novels continued to be among some of the best-selling products of the various categories studied. Romance "whisperer" EL James' novel The Mister and Nora Roberts' novel The Rise of Magicks: Chronicles of The One, Book 3 were among the top romantic reads of the year.
To further celebrate the most romantic holiday of the year, Amazon Canada also recently launched their annual Valentine's Day store (www.amazon.ca/valentinesday), which features a variety of curated lists for gift ideas. The store makes shopping for loved ones easy, while also contributing to the rankings of next year's list of Most Romantic Cities.
About Amazon
Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, and Alexa are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.
SOURCE Amazon Canada
For further information: Amazon PR - [email protected]
Share this article