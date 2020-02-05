Fort McMurray is the Land of Lovers as Amazon Canada Ranks it the Country's Most Romantic City

The No. 2 and No. 3 spots go to Toronto and Yellowknife showing that even in the coldest parts of Canada, things are steaming up

Love blossomed across the country this year with 14 cities in the rankings that were not included on last year's list

SEATTLE, Feb. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Fort McMurray, Alberta – technically the largest unincorporated "city" in the province – has plenty to brag about heading into Valentine's Day, because it snagged the top spot on Amazon Canada's list of Most Romantic Cities. For the last seven years, Victoria, British Columbia held the top spot, but this year that all changed. Fort McMurray climbs to No. 1 from its previous No.3 standing to show that there's some competition for its western neighbour.

The eleventh annual ranking was compiled by comparing sales data from January 1, 2019 to January 1, 2020 on a per capita basis in cities with more than 20,000 residents. The data looks at purchases of romance novels (both print and Kindle editions), romantic comedies, relationship books, jewellery and sexual wellness products.

This year, the Top 20 Most Romantic Cities in Canada are:

1. Fort McMurray, Alberta 11. Whitehorse, Yukon 2. Toronto, Ontario (new) 12. Calgary, Alberta (new) 3. Yellowknife, Northwest Territories (new) 13. Quesnel, British Columbia (new) 4. Bonnyville, Alberta (new) 14. Cranbrook, British Columbia (new) 5. North York, Ontario (new) 15. Edmonton, Alberta (new) 6. Ottawa, Ontario (new) 16. Pembroke, Ontario (new) 7. Grande Prairie, Alberta 17. Campbell River, British Columbia (new) 8. Burlington, Ontario 18. Prince George, British Columbia (new) 9. Kelowna, British Columbia 19. Kingston, Ontario (new) 10. Victoria, British Columbia 20. Revelstoke, British Columbia (new)

A closer look at the data revealed:

New Love Across the Nation: Sparks flew in new cities this year, with 14 cities that did not rank in last year's list making their way into the coveted top 20 spots.

With two cities on this year's list hailing from territories, the residents of and sure know how to cuddle up and stay warm in the northern Canadian cold. Capitals of Our Hearts: The nation's capital displayed loved for more than just the country this year with Ottawa sliding into the top 10 at spot No. 6. Toronto , Yellowknife , Victoria , Whitehorse , and Edmonton all also represent capitals of their respective provinces/territories!

The nation's capital displayed loved for more than just the country this year with sliding into the top 10 at spot No. 6. , , , , and all also represent capitals of their respective provinces/territories! Western Love Affair: Across the west ( Alberta and BC), residents are proud to demonstrate their flair for romance, as they take 12 of the top 20 cities, proving west is best.

Top romantic product highlights:

To further celebrate the most romantic holiday of the year, Amazon Canada also recently launched their annual Valentine's Day store (www.amazon.ca/valentinesday), which features a variety of curated lists for gift ideas. The store makes shopping for loved ones easy, while also contributing to the rankings of next year's list of Most Romantic Cities.



