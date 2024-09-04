OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Between February 1st, 2016 and September 26th, 2018, Marc Primeau inappropriately used his position as an employee at Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) to direct purchases totalling $231,663.48 from ISED to Access Security Logistix (ASL), a company that he fully owned. On August 29, Mr. Primeau received a 24-month conditional sentence for a breach of trust contrary to Section 122 of the Criminal Code.

In an agreed statement of facts, Mr. Primeau admitted to directing seventy-two (72) sole-source contracts to ASL, while also competing successfully for six (6) purchase orders. Due to his position within ISED, Mr. Primeau was the person responsible for ensuring that goods were properly received from ASL to ISED, while concealing his relationship with ASL from ISED.

Changes in ISED's internal accounting and record-keeping practices led to the discovery of Mr. Primeau's activities. He was dismissed from employment with ISED in February, 2019 and the matter was referred to the RCMP for investigation.

Mr. Primeau plead guilty to breach of trust and other charges were withdrawn. He has delivered restitution funds in the amount of $90,000 to ISED. The amount reflects an estimate of the profits that Mr. Primeau gained illegally.

"The RCMP is committed to acting with integrity. This investigation demonstrates that we are committed to keeping our nation safe, by protecting the integrity of the federal government and preventing the abuse of tax payers' dollars."

— Supt. Jeremie Landry, Officer in Charge, Sensitive and International Investigations (SII) Unit, RCMP Central Region.

Fast Facts

The SII unit investigates sensitive and international crimes threatening Canada's interests such as those directed towards the institutions of government, public officials, the integrity of the Crown, or otherwise imperil Canada's political, economic and social integrity.

Individuals who have information related to illegal or illicit activities in Government of Canada contracting can report it anonymously to the Federal Contracting Fraud Tip Line or directly to the Special Investigations and Disclosure Directorate by emailing them at spac.dgsdivulgationinterne-dobinternaldisclosure.pspc@tpsgc-pwgsc.gc.ca.

