FORMER PRIEST SENTENCED FOR SEX CRIMES AGAINST CHILDREN

IQALUIT, NU, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, in the Nunavut Court of Justice, Eric Dejaeger was sentenced to six additional years in prison for historical sexual offences against seven children. The crimes were committed in the Hamlet of Igloolik in what is now Nunavut, where he was one of the local priests, between 1978 and 1982.

On January 23, 2025, the former cleric pleaded guilty to seven counts of indecent assault contrary to s. 149 of the Criminal Code. This is the third time he is convicted of multiple counts of sexual assault on children stemming from his time in Nunavut.

Philippe Plourde, Chief Federal Prosecutor in Nunavut, had this to say: "No sentence will repair the harm done by such atrocious violence, particularly by someone in a position of trust and authority who abused the most vulnerable members of our society, children. However, the courage of everyone who came forward to speak about this abuse goes a long way to ensure that those harmed are heard by the community, and by the offender. I am glad that the PPSC Nunavut Sexual Violence Prosecution Team and our Crown Witness Coordinator team, along with Victim Services, were able to be there and support those who wanted and needed to be heard."

George Dolhai, Director of Public Prosecutions added: "The prosecution against Dejaeger for this type of serious sexual offending reinforces the message that those in authority who abuse the trust confided in them will be brought to account. Notwithstanding the passage of decades, the criminal justice system will respond appropriately to allegations of child sexual abuse. This encourages persons who have experienced such abuse to come forward, therefore supporting confidence in the administration of criminal justice."

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada is a national organization responsible for prosecuting offences under federal jurisdiction in a manner that is free of any improper influence and that respects the public interest. The PPSC is also responsible for providing prosecution-related advice to law enforcement agencies across Canada.

www.ppsc-sppc.gc.ca

SOURCE Public Prosecution Service Canada

INFORMATION : Media Relations, 613-954-7803, [email protected]