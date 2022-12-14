Plan contributes to protecting the environment and connecting Canadians to nature and culture in Gaspésie

GASPÉ, QC, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - National parks are gateways to discovering, learning about, and connecting with nature. Parks Canada is a recognized leader in conservation and takes actions to protect national parks and national marine conservation areas and contributes to the recovery of species at risk.

The management plan for Forillon National Park was tabled in Parliament today. Reviewed every 10 years, management plans are a requirement of the Canada National Parks Act and guide the management of national parks, national historic sites and national marine conservation areas.

The new plan for Forillon National Park outlines the following key objectives and specific approaches:

Objective 1: A vision to achieve together;

Objective 2: An evolving and healthy natural environment;

Objective 3: A unique cultural heritage to be protected and highlighted;

Objective 4: A destination of choice because of its rich natural and cultural assets;

Specific approach: Grande-Grave sector;

Specific Approach: Cap-Bon-Ami sector

Canada's national parks are gateways to nature, adventure, and discovery. Parks Canada is committed to a network of national heritage places that celebrate Indigenous peoples, their histories, and cultures, as well as their special relationship with the lands and waters.

The management plan for Forillon National Park was based on input from Indigenous communities of the Micmac Nation of Gespeg, the Association of Persons Expropriated from Forillon and their Descendants, the Gaspé community, regional partners, members of the Forillon National Park Advisory Committee as well as visitors past and present. Through this management plan, Parks Canada will protect an important example of Canada's natural heritage, engage and collaborate with Indigenous peoples, and provide an opportunity for Canadians to experience and discover our environment in new and innovative ways.

The Forillon National Park Management Plan is available for viewing on the Parks Canada website at: https://parks.canada.ca/pn-np/qc/forillon/info/plan.

Quote

"We all love our national parks. They represent the best that Canada has to offer and tell the stories of who we are, including the histories, cultures, and contributions of Indigenous peoples. I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the management plan that will help shape the future of this treasured place. As the Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Minister of National Revenue, I applaud this collaborative effort to ensure that Forillon National Park can be enjoyed for generations to come."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier

Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

Quick Facts

In June 1970 , Forillon became Quebec's first national park within the Canadian network. Located at the eastern edge of the Gaspé Peninsula, Forillon National Park safeguards an area of 244.8 km 2 , including a marine strip more than 150 metres wide (4.4 km 2 ).

, Forillon became first national park within the Canadian network. Located at the eastern edge of the Gaspé Peninsula, Forillon National Park safeguards an area of 244.8 km , including a marine strip more than 150 metres wide (4.4 km ). The park is unique because it boasts many cultural resources testifying to the past and present occupation of the territory by the Mi'gmaq, as well as its commercial fishing activities until the middle of the twentieth century. Several constructions that served the families of fishermen and farmers established in the peninsula prior to the park's creation still exist today and add a heritage component to the experience offered to the park visitors.

Forillon National Park is recognized as an important place for the protection of unique natural environments as well as for its diverse habitats and certain endangered species.

Its distinctive coastal landscape, hiking trails and campgrounds are increasingly popular as evidenced by the marked increase in the number of visitors since 2013.

The Government of Canada celebrates families with free admission to all Parks Canada's places for youth 17 and under. Parks Canada's national heritage places are a great way for Canadians to experience the outdoors and learn more about our environment and heritage.

