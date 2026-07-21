Foresters Financial and KABOOM! mark two decades of partnership with a new Calgary playground

"For twenty years, Foresters and KABOOM! have partnered to give more kids a great place to play and days like this are the best of what we do," said René Zanin, Chief Legal, Administrative and Membership Officer. "We're a purpose-driven, fraternal organization and there's no clearer proof of that than a schoolyard full of kids with a brand-new place to run, climb and just be kids. I'm proud to be in Calgary to help build this playspace with Greatway Financial and the FFCA community and see it all come together," said Andrea Frossard, Chief Commercial Officer, Foresters Financial

"Playgrounds are an iconic part of childhood, where kids build confidence, connection, and memories that last a lifetime," said Lysa Ratliff, CEO of KABOOM!. "As KABOOM! celebrates 30 years of protecting childhood through play, we're proud to partner with Foundations for the Future Charter Academy and Foresters Financial to bring this new playspace to life. This project reflects the power of communities and partners working together to create joyful, welcoming spaces where kids feel valued and belong. Especially in today's challenging environment for children, it's more important than ever that we come together to ensure every kid has access to safe, inspiring places to play and grow."

Many of us know what it feels like to start over; a new country, a new career, or a hard season and working so your kids can have a better childhood than you did. That childhood happens in places like this. We're grateful to Foresters Financial and KaBOOM! for letting us build alongside them" Danica Antonio, CEO, Greatway Financial.

"We are incredibly excited about this project and the meaningful impact it will have on both our students and the broader Mayland Heights community," said Erin Petley-Kerr, Associate Principal of FFCA NEE Campus. "This initiative represents an opportunity to further strengthen our learning environment, support student growth, and deepen our connection to the community we are proud to be part of."

Community members led the creation of the playground, from design to installation. In April, kids from Northeast Elementary Campus shared drawings of their dream playspaces with project organizers and these ideas were integrated into the new playground design. The project represents progress in ensuring every kid has a place to play; a state-of-the-art playground for more than 420 children and community members to enjoy each year.

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

For over 150 years, Foresters has been helping families protect their financial future. But we don't stop there. As a purpose-driven organization, we empower our members with opportunities to enhance their health, support their local communities and champion the causes they care about most. We provide life insurance in the US and Canada, as well as life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, while partnering with our members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

Since 1874, we've been steadfast community builders. Today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. This commitment drives us to offer meaningful lifelong benefits1, such as Foresters Care™ grants that unite communities, Competitive Scholarships2 to nurture future leaders and more initiatives designed to create a world where good thrives. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 25 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.3

About Foundations for the Future Charter Academy

Foundations for the Future Charter Academy (FFCA) is one of Alberta's leading public charter schools, serving roughly 4,000 students from kindergarten through Grade 12 across eight Calgary campuses. Since 1997, FFCA has built its approach around academic excellence, character development, parental involvement and staff leadership in a safe and caring environment. Learn more at ffca-calgary.com.

About Greatway Financial

Greatway Financial is a Canadian Insurance Managing General Agency (MGA) dedicated to helping individuals, families, and business owners build financial security through life insurance and related insurance solutions. Partnering with leading insurance providers across Canada, Greatway supports a nationwide network of licensed life insurance agents with industry-leading training, technology, and business development resources. Guided by its philosophy, Investing in Happiness, Investing in You, Greatway is committed to making financial protection more accessible while empowering people to build meaningful careers and create lasting impact in their communities.

About KABOOM!

KABOOM! is the national nonprofit committed to ending playspace inequity – the reality that quality places to play are not available to every child, especially in communities of color. Since 1996, KABOOM! has partnered with kids, communities, and public and private partners to transform 17,000+ playspaces, expanding access to the physical, mental, and social benefits of play for more than 12 million kids nationwide. As KABOOM! celebrates its 30th year, the organization is focused on community-driven solutions through public-private partnerships, research, policy, and advocacy to elevate the current state of our kids and center youth voice in shaping equitable access to playspaces and nature. Together with partners across sectors, KABOOM! is building the play infrastructure kids need to grow up happy and healthy for generations to come. Learn more at kaboom.org or join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

____________ 1 Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available. 2 The Competitive Scholarship benefit is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS). Eligible members, and their spouse, dependent children and grandchildren, may apply, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria and Competitive Scholarship Guidelines in their jurisdiction. 3 The A.M. Best rating assigned on October 27, 2025, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating. Foresters Financial, Foresters, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments, Foresters Renew, Foresters Member Discounts, Foresters Go, the Foresters Go logo are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries. 426054 CAN/FR (07/26)

SOURCE The Independent Order of Foresters

For more information contact: Melanie Gaskin, Senior Manager, Communications, Foresters Financial, [email protected]