Foresters Financial expands simplified issue underwriting, enabling up to $500,000 in affordable no-medical coverage for Canadians with prior health conditions.

TORONTO, June 2, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadians living with conditions such as cancer in remission, managed diabetes or a past cardiac event have often faced limited access to meaningful life insurance coverage, even as their health has improved over time.

Foresters Financial™ is helping to change that. Through its Canada Protection Plan® line of simplified issue products, the organization has enhanced its A-Z Life Coverage application to widen eligibility, streamline the experience and help more people qualify for affordable no-medical life insurance. Canadians may now be eligible for up to $500,000 with day-one coverage1.

"Even with a health diagnosis, the need for life insurance protection remains the same," said Michael Aziz, Chief Distribution Officer, Canada, Foresters Financial. "These enhancements are about meeting people where they are. More Canadians who once assumed coverage was out of reach, or who settled for less than they needed, can now qualify for real, day-one protection for the people who depend on them."

What's changed

The enhanced A-Z Life Coverage application introduces expanded eligibility criteria and updated look-back periods across several key conditions. These updates expand access to simplified issue coverage for applicants who may not qualify through traditional underwriting.

Highlights include:

Cancer. The eligibility look-back period for most cancers has been reduced from 10 years to five, opening the door for many in remission to optimize their coverage.

The eligibility look-back period for most cancers has been reduced from 10 years to five, opening the door for many in remission to optimize their coverage. Heart conditions. The cardiac look-back period is reduced from four years to three, so more people with a past cardiac event can qualify for stronger coverage.

The cardiac look-back period is reduced from four years to three, so more people with a past cardiac event can qualify for stronger coverage. Diabetes. Updated age and treatment-based criteria mean more people managing diabetes, including select insulin users, can qualify for better plan options.

Updated age and treatment-based criteria mean more people managing diabetes, including select insulin users, can qualify for better plan options. Other conditions. Expanded eligibility for certain neurological conditions, including some forms of epilepsy and a shorter look-back period for liver disease and chronic or hereditary pancreatitis.

Expanded eligibility for certain neurological conditions, including some forms of epilepsy and a shorter look-back period for liver disease and chronic or hereditary pancreatitis. A streamlined application. Trimmed by almost 20%, it makes for a clearer, faster process.

Trimmed by almost 20%, it makes for a clearer, faster process. Guaranteed Acceptance 2 option. With an upfront opt-in, eligible applicants can proceed through a streamlined application path without answering medical questions 1 .

With an upfront opt-in, eligible applicants can proceed through a streamlined application path without answering medical questions . More people qualifying for full coverage. Applicants who might have previously faced a two-year deferral period, may now qualify for coverage that pays in full, from day one.

"We've made the application shorter and clearer while still offering appropriate protection for those who need it," said Michael Aziz, Chief Distribution Officer, Canada, Foresters Financial. "That means easier advisor-client conversations, fewer surprises and faster underwriting decisions, particularly for clients who may previously have been declined or limited to deferred coverage."

Coverage built for real life

A-Z Life Coverage is designed for both healthy applicants and those who have historically been harder to insure. It requires no medical exams, no financial documentation and no attending physician's statements and it doesn't ask about past declines, ratings, or postponements. Term coverage is available for applicants aged 18 to 70 and permanent coverage for ages 18 to 80, with optional riders and benefits to tailor protection to a family's needs.

When the insurance contract is issued, the insured becomes a Foresters member. Eligible members can access non-contractual member benefits3, including Competitive Scholarships4, Community Grants and well-being benefits, subject to eligibility requirements.

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

For over 150 years, Foresters has been helping families protect their financial future. But we don't stop there. As a purpose-driven organization, we empower our members with opportunities to enhance their health, support their local communities and champion the causes they care about most. We provide life insurance in the US and Canada, as well as life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, while partnering with our members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

Since 1874, we've been steadfast community builders. Today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. This commitment drives us to offer meaningful lifelong benefits, such as Foresters Care™ grants that unite communities, Competitive Scholarships to nurture future leaders and more initiatives designed to create a world where good thrives. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 25 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.5

____________ 1 Insurability depends on the answers to medical and other application questions and underwriting searches and review.



2 For Guaranteed Acceptance Life, the death benefit is limited to a return of premiums if death occurs by other than accidental means in the first two years. The full coverage amount is payable if death occurs after two years or at any time if death is accidental.



3 Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available.



4 The Competitive Scholarship benefit is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS). Eligible members, and their spouse, dependent children and grandchildren, may apply, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria and Competitive Scholarship Guidelines in their jurisdiction.



5 The A.M. Best rating assigned on October 27, 2025, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.



Canada Protection Plan and the logo are a trademark of Canada Protection Plan Inc. from Foresters Financial. No medical, simplified issue life and critical illness insurance underwritten by The Independent Order of Foresters or Foresters Life Insurance Company. Foresters Financial, Foresters, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments, Foresters Member Discounts, Foresters Renew, Foresters Go and the Foresters Go logo are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.



425933 CAN (05/26)

SOURCE The Independent Order of Foresters

For more information contact: Melanie Gaskin, Senior Manager, Communications and Public Relations, Foresters Financial, [email protected]