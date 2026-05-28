Consistent DSIR reflects disciplined stewardship of the participating portfolio

TORONTO, May 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Foresters Financial™ today reaffirmed its 6.25% Canadian dividend scale interest rate (DSIR).1

The 6.25% DSIR applies to new participating certificates and to in-force participating certificates on certificate anniversaries occurring between May 1, 2026 and April 30, 2027.

"Our ability to maintain the DSIR is a testament to our prudent management and the strength and stability of the Par Account" said Alvin Sharma, Global Chief Financial Officer

A foundation built through modernization and diversification

Foresters works with experienced, best-in-class investment managers across asset classes to maintain a diversified Canadian participating portfolio. This modern approach is designed to support durable outcomes for participating members and outcomes shaped not by short-term market movement, but by a portfolio built for long-term growth.

An important reminder about the DSIR

The DSIR is not a bank interest rate. It is one of several factors used in determining dividends paid on participating certificates, alongside mortality experience, expenses, terminations and taxes.

For additional details, frequently asked questions and an accompanying video walkthrough, advisors can visit ezbiz.

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

For over 150 years, Foresters has been helping families protect their financial future. But we don't stop there. As a purpose-driven organization, we empower our members with opportunities to enhance their health, support their local communities and champion the causes they care about most. We provide life insurance in the US and Canada, as well as life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, while partnering with our members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

Since 1874, we've been steadfast community builders. Today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. This commitment drives us to offer meaningful lifelong benefits2, such as Foresters Care™ grants that unite communities, Competitive Scholarships3 to nurture future leaders and more initiatives designed to create a world where good thrives. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 25 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.4

_________________ 1 Dividends are not guaranteed.



2. Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available.



3 The Competitive Scholarship benefit is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS). Eligible members, and their spouse, dependent children and grandchildren, may apply, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria and Competitive Scholarship Guidelines in their jurisdiction.



4 The A.M. Best rating assigned on October 27, 2025, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating.



Foresters Financial, Foresters, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments, Foresters Renew, Foresters Member Discounts, Foresters Go, the Foresters Go logo are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.



425901 CAN (05/26)

SOURCE The Independent Order of Foresters

For more information contact: Melanie Gaskin, Senior Manager, Communications and Public Relations, Foresters Financial, [email protected]