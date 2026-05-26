Foresters Financial delivers strong financial performance and growing member impact in 2025 annual report

2025 Annual Report to members highlights balance-sheet discipline, growing member network engagement, and CA$12.1 million in

member-led community impact

TORONTO, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - Foresters Financial™ today released its 2025 Annual Report to Members, highlighting a year of strong financial performance, disciplined growth and deepened community impact across Canada, the United States and the United Kingdom. The report reflects Foresters continued focus on delivering financial protection to families while expanding the value of membership through purpose-driven benefits, volunteerism and community support initiatives.

In 2025, Foresters paid CA$662 million in claims to families across North America while members directed an additional CA$12.1 million toward strengthening their local communities through member benefits1, grants and volunteer activities. Building on a strong year for its global business, Foresters also expanded investment in member benefits for 2026, including enhancements to its Competitive Scholarship program, reinforcing the organization's commitment to helping members and their families thrive both financially and personally.

"At a time when much of our industry turns to technology to simulate personal connection, our members have valued that connection for more than 150 years. The results in this report show what that connection truly looks like," said Matt Berman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foresters Financial. "It looks like families receiving protection in low incidence, high consequence life events. It looks like 520 students beginning their careers with the help of a Foresters scholarship. It looks like more than 7,200 members putting their Foresters grants to work in their own communities. It's a 19th century charter of well-being and purpose thriving in the 21st century."

2025 Highlights

CA$662 million in claims paid supporting families across North America.

supporting families across North America. CA$12.1 million used by members through their benefits to enhance well-being and give back to their communities.

used by members through their benefits to enhance well-being and give back to their communities. 520 competitive scholarships 2 totaling CA$1.4 million awarded to students across Foresters markets.

totaling awarded to students across Foresters markets. 95,000+ appointments with Foresters UK financial advisors helping to close the advice gap.

with Foresters UK financial advisors helping to close the advice gap. 202,000+ meals prepared and packed since 2024 in partnership with U.S. Hunger.

prepared and packed since 2024 in partnership with U.S. Hunger. 7,200+ members using their grants to give back to their communities.

Financial strength, reaffirmed

Foresters reported total comprehensive income of CA$166.2 million and total assets of CA$19.6 billion in 2025, with 2.2 million certificates and contracts in force globally. The organization's surplus of CA$2.3 billion and capital ratios, 623% RBC in the US and 188% LICAT in Canada, remain well above regulatory minimums, reflecting the balance-sheet discipline that allows Foresters to keep its promises to members across economic cycles.

In 2025, both AM Best3 and Morningstar DBRS4 reaffirmed Foresters' "A" Financial Strength Rating, with stable outlooks.

A Member Network on the rise

Foresters Member Network, the volunteer-led community of Branch and Regional Councils that animates the organization's purpose at a local level, saw filled council seats grow from 417 to 458 in 2025, a measurable signal of rising member engagement. The 44th International Assembly and Leadership Development Conference in Arlington, Texas brought delegates together to re-elect its leadership and a hands-on community service activity that captured the organization's purpose in action: members assembled 100 new bicycles, then watched as 100 children from local schools walked in to receive them as a surprise gift, complete with helmets and locks.

"Moments like that are why this organization exists," Berman said. "Not as a spectacle, but as proof that protection and community are not separate ideas. They're the same idea."

Looking ahead

With these results as a foundation, Foresters remains focused on the long-term commitments at the heart of its purpose: sustaining financial strength, deepening member engagement and continuing to deliver for families and communities across all three markets.

"After years of investment in our infrastructure and commercial footprint, we're well-positioned for sustainable growth," Berman said. "But what I'm most proud of is that in times that feel uncertain, we offer stability and community for our members and the places they call home."

The full 2025 Annual Report to Members and accompanying Purpose impact microsite are available at https://www.foresters.com/purpose-impact

About Foresters Financial

Financial security and living your purpose

For over 150 years, Foresters has been helping families protect their financial future. But we don't stop there. As a purpose-driven organization, we empower our members with opportunities to enhance their health, support their local communities and champion the causes they care about most. We provide life insurance in the US and Canada, as well as life insurance and savings solutions in the UK, while partnering with our members to help them do more of the good they want to do.

Since 1874, we've been steadfast community builders. Today, sustainability, environmental consciousness and social responsibility are central to delivering our purpose. This commitment drives us to offer meaningful lifelong benefits, such as Foresters Care™ grants that unite communities, Competitive Scholarships2 to nurture future leaders and more initiatives designed to create a world where good thrives. Together, we're making a difference while inspiring new generations to give back. Foresters Financial is the trade name for The Independent Order of Foresters, the oldest non-denominational fraternal benefit society. For 25 straight years, The Independent Order of Foresters has received an "A" (Excellent) rating from A.M. Best.3

____________ 1 Foresters Financial member benefits are non-contractual, subject to benefit specific eligibility requirements, definitions, and limitations and may be changed or cancelled without notice or are no longer available. 2 The Competitive Scholarship benefit is administered by International Scholarship and Tuition Services, Inc. (ISTS). Eligible members, and their spouse, dependent children and grandchildren, may apply, subject to the applicable eligibility criteria and Competitive Scholarship Guidelines in their jurisdiction. 3 The A.M. Best rating assigned on October 27, 2025, reflects the overall strength and claims-paying ability of The Independent Order of Foresters (IOF) but does not apply to the performance of any non-IOF issued products. An "A" (Excellent) rating is assigned to companies that have a strong ability to meet their ongoing obligations to policyholders and have, on balance, excellent balance sheet strength, operating performance and business profile when compared to the standards established by. A.M. Best Company. A.M. Best assigns ratings from A++ to F, A++ and A+ being superior ratings and A and A- being excellent ratings. See ambest.com for our latest rating. 4 DBRS Morningstar Confirms Ratings on The Independent Order of Foresters at 'A,' Stable Trends – News release, July 03, 2025, https://dbrs.morningstar.com/research/457816/morningstar-dbrs-confirms-the-independent-order-of-foresters-issuer-rating-and-financial-strength-rating-at-a-stable-trends

Foresters Financial, Foresters, Foresters Care, Foresters Moments, Foresters Renew, Foresters Member Discounts, Foresters Go, the Foresters Go logo are trade names and trademarks of The Independent Order of Foresters (a fraternal benefit society, 789 Don Mills Rd, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M3C 1T9) and its subsidiaries.

425864 CAN/US (05/26)

SOURCE The Independent Order of Foresters

For more information contact: Melanie Gaskin, Senior Manager, Communications, Foresters Financial, [email protected]