Forest fires - Total lifting of the ban on open fires in or near forests

QUÉBEC, June 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ministère de la Sécurité Intérieure (MSI) will totally lift the ban on open fires in or near forests as of June 13th, at 9 a.m. This decision was made in collaboration with SOPFEU. The ban has been in effect since June 9th.

Provincial update

Currently, there are no active fires in Québec's intensive protection zone. Since the start of the protection season, 202 fires have impacted 194 hectares. The average for the last 10 years at the same date is 241 fires for 108 164 hectares of forest.

For information on forest fires, please visit the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest fire web page and the SOPFEU website.

Related links

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SOURCE Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure

Information: Media Relations, Direction des communications, Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure, 418-646-6777, ext. 30274, [email protected]; For information: SOPFEU: Siège social: Philippe Bergeron, 418 871-3341; Direction régionale de l'Est: Isabelle Gariépy, 418 295-2300; Direction régionale du Centre: Josée Poitras, 418 275-6400; Direction régionale de l'Ouest: Melanie Morin, 819 449-4271