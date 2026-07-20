Forest fires - Total lifting of the ban on open fires in or near forests

QUÉBEC, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Ministère de la Sécurité Intérieure (MSI) will totally lift the ban on open fires in or near forests as of July 20, at noon. This decision was made in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU). The ban has been in effect since July 13.

Provincial update

Currently in Quebec, 10 forest fires are active in the Intensive Protection Zone (ZPI) and 136 fires are active in the Northern Zone (ZN). Since the start of the fire protection season, 336 fires have affected 124,417.9 hectares of forest in the ZPI, and 278 fires have affected 600,178.3 hectares in the ZN.

For information on forest fires, please visit the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest fire web page and the SOPFEU website.

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SOURCE Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure

Information: Media Relations, Direction des communications, Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure, 418-646-6777, ext. 30274, [email protected]; For information: SOPFEU, Siège social: Stéphane Caron, 418 906-6473; Direction régionale de l'Est, Isabelle Gariépy, 418 295-2300; Direction régionale du Centre, Josée Poitras, 418 275-6400; Direction régionale de l'Ouest, Melanie Morin, 819 449-4271