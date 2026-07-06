Forest fires - Modification of the ban on open fires in or near forests

QUEBEC, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure (MSI) will expand the ban on open fires in or near forests effective 6:00 p.m. on July 6, 2026. This decision, made in collaboration with SOPFEU, was prompted by the dry conditions affecting several regions north of the St. Lawrence River, as well as the exceptional operational demands currently facing SOPFEU.

Here is a map showing the location of the entire territory in question :

Secteurs visés par l'interdicton de faire des feux à ciel ouvert en forêt ou à proximité à compter du 6 juillet 2026, 18 h (CNW Group/Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure)

The ban on open fires applies in the following territories :

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE (08) : Témiscamingue (85), Rouyn-Noranda (86), Abitibi-Ouest (87), Abitibi (88), La Vallée-de-l'Or (89).

CAPITALE-NATIONALE (03) : Charlevoix-Est (15), Charlevoix (16), La Côte-de-Beaupré (21), La Jacques-Cartier (22), Québec (23), Portneuf (34).

CÔTE-NORD (09) : La Haute-Côte-Nord (95), Manicouagan (96), Sept-Rivières (971), Caniapiscau (972), Minganie (981), Le Golfe-du-Saint-Laurent (982).

LANAUDIÈRE (14) : D'Autray (52), L'Assomption (60), Joliette (61), Matawinie (62), Montcalm (63), Les Moulins (64).

LAURENTIDES (15) : Deux-Montagnes (72), Thérèse-De Blainville (73), Mirabel (74), La Rivière-du-Nord (75), Argenteuil (76), Les Pays-d'en-Haut (77), Les Laurentides (78), Antoine-Labelle (79).

MAURICIE (04) : Mékinac (35), Shawinigan (36), Trois-Rivières (371), Les Chenaux (372), Maskinongé (51), La Tuque (90).

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC (10) : Jamésie (991), Administration régionale Kativik (992) for the portion located west of longitude 77° and south of latitude 56° (Kuujjuarapik), Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Mistissini, Oujé-Bougoumou, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Whapmagoostui, Wemindji) (993).

OUTAOUAIS (07) : Papineau (80), Gatineau (81), Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais (82), La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau (83), Pontiac (84).

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEA (02) : Le Domaine-du-Roy (91), Maria-Chapdelaine (92), Lac-Saint-Jean-Est (93), Saguenay (941), Le Fjord-du-Saguenay (942).

The interactive map showing the various territories subject to the current ban is also available on the IGO - Données Québec web page.

Currently in Québec, 9 wildfires are active within the Intensive Protection Zone (IPZ), while 191 wildfires are burning in the Northern Zone (NZ). Since the beginning of the fire protection season, 270 wildfires have burned 70,304.4 hectares in the IPZ, while 233 wildfires have burned 266,064.6 hectares in the Northern Zone.

The aim of this ban is to limit the risk of forest fires. Everyone's cooperation is essential. Consequently, it is forbidden to set or maintain an open fire or to be in the vicinity of such an active fire.

Under section 155.1 of the Fire Safety Act, anyone who contravenes an order prohibiting the lighting of open fires in or near a forest, or any other measure imposed by the Minister, is liable to a fine in addition to the costs incurred.

For further information

For information on current bans or forest fires, please consult the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires web page and the SOPFEU website.

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SOURCE Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure

Source: Relations médias, Direction des communications, Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure, 418 646-6777, poste 30274, [email protected]; For information: SOPFEU, Siège social, Stéphane Caron, 418 906-6473; Direction régionale de l'Est, Isabelle Gariépy, 418 295-2300; Direction régionale du Centre, Josée Poitras, 418 275-6400; Direction régionale de l'Ouest, Philippe Bergeron, 819 449-4271