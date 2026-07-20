Forest fires - Total lifting of the prohibition of traffic in and access to forests

QUÉBEC CITY, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure (MSI) has lifted the ban on traffic in and access to the forest in the territory covered by this measure. The decision takes effect on July 20, 2026, at noon.

The MSI decision was made in conjunction with the Québec civil protection coordination structure and the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) in the wake of SOPFEU's measures to combat the fires and in view of current and future weather conditions in the sector.

The MSI would like to remind the public that fire extinguishing operations are continuing in the sector where the ban on forest access and traffic applied. It is therefore advisable to avoid these territories wherever possible. During this summer vacation period, extreme caution is required to avoid lighting fires when in or near forests. Everyone's cooperation is essential.

For further information

For information on forest fires, please visit the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest fire web page and the SOPFEU website.

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SOURCE Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure

Source: Media Relations, Direction des communications, Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure, 418-646-6777, ext. 30274, [email protected]; For information: SOPFEU: Siège social, Stéphane Caron, 418 906-6473; Direction régionale de l'Est, Isabelle Gariépy, 418 295-2300; Direction régionale du Centre, Josée Poitras, 418 275-6400; Direction régionale de l'Ouest, Melanie Morin, 819 449-4271