Forest fires - Modification of the ban on open fires in or near forests

QUEBEC, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure (MSI) will amend the territory for the ban on open fires in or near forests as of July 13, at 6:00 P.M. considering the conditions currently prevailing in the province and the workload currently facing SOPFEU. This decision has been made in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU).

Here is a map showing the location of the entire territory in question:

Secteurs visés par l'interdiction de faire des feux à ciel ouvert en forêt ou à proximité

The ban on open fires applies in the following territories:

ABITIBI-TÉMISCAMINGUE (08) : Témiscamingue (85), Rouyn-Noranda (86), Abitibi-Ouest (87), Abitibi (88), La Vallée-de-l'Or (89).

LANAUDIÈRE (14) : D'Autray (52), L'Assomption (60), Joliette (61), Matawinie (62), Montcalm (63), Les Moulins (64).

LAURENTIDES (15) : Deux-Montagnes (72), Thérèse-De Blainville (73), Mirabel (74), La Rivière-du-Nord (75), Argenteuil (76), Les Pays-d'en-Haut (77), Les Laurentides (78), Antoine-Labelle (79).

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC (10) : Jamésie (991), Administration régionale Kativik (992) for the portion located west of longitude 77° and south of latitude 56° (Kuujjuarapik), Eeyou Istchee (Waswanipi, Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Whapmagoostui, Wemindji) (993).

OUTAOUAIS (07) : Papineau (80), Gatineau (81), Les Collines-de-l'Outaouais (82), La Vallée-de-la-Gatineau (83), Pontiac (84).

The interactive map showing the various territories subject to the current ban is also available on the IGO - Données Québec' web page.

Currently in Quebec, 9 forest fires are burning in the Intensive Protection Zone (IPZ) and 178 fires are burning in the Northern Zone (NZ). Since the start of the protection season, 296 fires have impacted 102,488 hectares in the IPZ, and 269 fires have impacted 539 214 hectares in the NZ

The aim of this ban is to limit the risk of forest fires. Everyone's cooperation is essential.

Consequently, it is forbidden to set or maintain an open fire or to be in the vicinity of such an active fire.

Under section 155.1 of the Fire Safety Act, anyone who contravenes an order prohibiting the lighting of open fires in or near a forest, or any other measure imposed by the Minister, is liable to a fine in addition to the costs incurred.

For further information

For information on current bans or forest fires, please consult the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires web page and the SOPFEU website.

To find out more about MSI activities, follow us on social media:

www.facebook.com/securiteinterieureqc

x.com/SecInterieureQC

instagram.com/securiteinterieure_qc

SOURCE Ministère de la Sécurité publique

Source : Relations médias, Direction des communications, Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure, 418 646-6777, poste 30274, [email protected]; For information : SOPFEU; Siège social, Stéphane Caron, 418 906-6473; Direction régionale de l'Est, Isabelle Gariépy, 418 295-2300; Direction régionale du Centre, Josée Poitras, 418 275-6400; Direction régionale de l'Ouest, Melanie Morin, 819 449-4271