Forest fires - Modification of the ban on open fires in or near forests

QUEBEC, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure (MSI) will prohibit open fires in or near certain forests as of June 25, at 6:00 P.M. due to current conditions. This decision has been made in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU).

Here is a map showing the location of the entire territory in question:

Modification de l’interdiction de faire des feux à ciel ouvert en forêt ou à proximité (CNW Group/Ministère de la Sécurité publique)

The ban on open fires applies in the following territories:

CÔTE-NORD (09): Manicouagan, for the portion located north of latitude 51° (96); Sept-Rivières, for the portion located north of latitude 51° and west of longitude 66° 30' (971); Caniapiscau (972).

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC (10): Jamésie, for the portion located north of latitude 50°, and for the portion located west of longitude 75° and north of latitude 52°, and for the portion located east of longitude 75° (991); Kativik, for the portion located west of longitude 77° and south of latitude 56° (992), Eeyou Istchee (Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Whapmagoostui, Wemindji) (993).

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN (02): Maria-Chapdelaine, for the portion located north of latitude 52° (92); Le Fjord-du-Saguenay, for the portion located north of latitude 52° (942).

The interactive map showing the various territories subject to the current ban is also available on the IGO - Données Québec' web page.

Currently, 45 wildfires are active in Quebec, including 42 located in the Northern Zone. Since the beginning of the fire protection season, 210 wildfires have affected 12 260 hectares.

The aim of this ban is to limit the risk of forest fires. Everyone's cooperation is essential. Consequently, it is forbidden to set or maintain an open fire or to be in the vicinity of such an active fire.

Under section 155.1 of the Fire Safety Act, anyone who contravenes an order prohibiting the lighting of open fires in or near a forest, or any other measure imposed by the Minister, is liable to a fine in addition to the costs incurred.

For further information

For information on current bans or forest fires, please consult the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires web page and the SOPFEU website.

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SOURCE Ministère de la Sécurité publique

Source: Relations médias, Direction des communications, Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure, 418 646-6777, poste 30274, [email protected]; For information: SOPFEU: Siège social, Stéphane Caron, 418 906-6473, Direction régionale de l'Est, Isabelle Gariépy, 418 295-2300, Direction régionale du Centre, Josée Poitras, 418 275-6400, Direction régionale de l'Ouest, Melanie Morin, 819 449-4271