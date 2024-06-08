QUÉBEC, June 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts will modify the ban on open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest as of June 9, at 8:00 a.m., because of the current conditions. This decision was taken in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU) due to the rain-bearing low-pressure front, which is quietly advancing towards the northeast of the province.

The prohibition on open fires applies in the following territory:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC : Jamésie (991) – pour sa portion au nord de la latitude 53°30 et à l'ouest de la longitude 73°45, et pour sa portion au nord de la latitude 50°45 et à l'est de la longitude 73°45, Eeyou Istchee (Chisasibi) (993).

CÔTE-NORD : La Haute-Côte-Nord (95) – pour sa portion au nord de la latitude 49°30, Manicouagan (96), Sept-Rivières (971), Caniapiscau (972), Minganie (981) – excluant l'île d'Anticosti.

SAGUENAY–LAC-SAINT-JEAN : Maria-Chapdelaine (92) – pour sa portion au nord de la latitude 50º45, Le Fjord-du-Saguenay (942) – pour sa portion au nord de la latitude 50º45.

To view the map of the affected territory, go to:

sopfeu.qc.ca/en.

There are currently 13 fires in activity in Québec. Since the start of the protection season, 173 forest fires have affected 7 179.5 hectares.

This prohibition measure is intended to limit the risk of forest fires. Pursuant to section 239 of the Sustainable Forest Management Act (chapter A-18.1), any person who contravenes an order prohibiting open fires in or in the vicinity of a forest or any other action taken by the Minister is liable, in addition to the payment of the costs, to a fine. We all need to cooperate to protect our forests.

Information:

Refer to the regional distribution of territories: sopfeu.qc.ca/en/spokesperson

Siège social Stéphane Caron 418-871-3341, ext. 5484

East Region Karine Pelletier 418 871-3341, ext. 5487

Central Region Josée Poitras 418-275-6400, ext. 2470

West region Mélanie Morin 819-449-4271, ext. 3470

SOURCE Ministère des Ressources naturelles et des Forêts