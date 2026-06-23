Forest fires - Ban on open fires in or near forests

QUEBEC, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure (MSI) will prohibit open fires in or near certain forests as of June 23, at 6 p.m. due to current conditions. This decision has been made in collaboration with the Société de protection des forêts contre le feu (SOPFEU).

Here is a map showing the location of the entire territory in question:

Secteurs visés par l'interdicton de faire des feux à ciel ouvert en forêt ou à proximité à compter du 23 juin 2026, 18 h (CNW Group/Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure)

The ban on open fires applies in the following territories:

NORD-DU-QUÉBEC (10) : Jamésie (991) - north of 50° N latitude for the portion west of 75° E longitude and north of 52° N latitude for the portion east of 75° E longitude, Eeyou Istchee (Chisasibi, Eastmain, Nemiscau, Waskaganish, Whapmagoostui, Wemindji) (993).

The interactive map showing the various territories subject to the current ban is also available on the IGO - Données Québec' web page.

Currently, there are 33 active wildfires across the entire province of Quebec. Since the start of the fire prevention season, 205 fires have affected 193.9 hectares in the intensive protection zone, and 41 fires have burned 4,195.8 hectares of forest in the northern zone.

The aim of this ban is to limit the risk of forest fires. Everyone's cooperation is essential. Consequently, it is forbidden to set or maintain an open fire or to be in the vicinity of such an active fire.

Under section 155.1 of the Fire Safety Act, anyone who contravenes an order prohibiting the lighting of open fires in or near a forest, or any other measure imposed by the Minister, is liable to a fine in addition to the costs incurred.

For further information

For information on current bans or forest fires, please consult the Gouvernement du Québec's Forest Fires web page and the SOPFEU website.

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SOURCE Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure

Source : Relations médias, Direction des communications, Ministère de la Sécurité intérieure, 418 646-6777, poste 30274, [email protected]; For information : SOPFEU, : Siège social, Stéphane Caron, 418 906-6473; Direction régionale de l'Est, Isabelle Gariépy, 418 295-2300; Direction régionale du Centre, Josée Poitras, 418 275-6400; Direction régionale de l'Ouest, Melanie Morin, 819 449-4271