Foreign Product Alert: 24 foreign health products found to contain undeclared drug ingredients

Unauthorized Foreign Health Products Product Name(s) Hazard(s) Identified Source of Alert Unauthorized Sexual Enhancement Products Big Penis capsules Undeclared sildenafil U.S. Food and Drug Administration Boss Lion 9000 capsules Undeclared sildenafil U.S. Food and Drug Administration De Guo Heijin Gang Undeclared sildenafil U.S. Food and Drug Administration Germany Black Gorilla Undeclared sildenafil U.S. Food and Drug Administration Herb Viagra capsules Undeclared sildenafil U.S. Food and Drug Administration La Pepa Negra Undeclared sildenafil U.S. Food and Drug Administration Odimafo Powerful Tablet Undeclared sildenafil U.S. Food and Drug Administration Plant Vigra pills Undeclared sildenafil U.S. Food and Drug Administration Shengjingpian Undeclared sildenafil U.S. Food and Drug Administration Vigour tablets Undeclared sildenafil U.S. Food and Drug Administration Unauthorized Weight Loss Products Absolute Nine Slim Undeclared sibutramine and N-desmethyl sibutramine U.S. Food and Drug Administration Adelgasin Plus capsules Undeclared sibutramine and N-desmethyl sibutramine U.S. Food and Drug Administration BeColi Undeclared bisacodyl, sibutramine, and sennosides Singapore Health Sciences Authority Best Nutrition Products Diabotica capsules Undeclared mycophenolic acid Singapore Health Sciences Authority BFB Be Fast Block capsules Undeclared clenbuterol Australian Therapeutic Goods Administration Detoxi Slim capsules Undeclared sibutramine U.S. Food and Drug Administration GoLean Detox Undeclared sibutramine and phenolphthalein U.S. Food and Drug Administration Lipro Dietary Capsule Undeclared tadalafil U.S. Food and Drug Administration Lishou Fuling Jiaonang Undeclared sibutramine and N-desmethyl sibutramine U.S. Food and Drug Administration Reduktis Max capsules Undeclared sibutramine U.S. Food and Drug Administration Slim Bio Capsules Undeclared benproperine, diphenhydramine, N-desmethyl sibutramine, sibutramine, sildenafil, and tadalafil U.S. Food and Drug Administration Slim Perfect Legs + High Fiber Undeclared sibutramine U.S. Food and Drug Administration Super Slimming Herb Undeclared sibutramine U.S. Food and Drug Administration Susuya capsules Undeclared sibutramine and bisacodyl Hong Kong Department of Health

What you should do

Contact Health Canada at 1-800-267-9675 or complete an online complaint form if you find a product listed above in the Canadian marketplace.

Consult a health care professional if you have health concerns related to the use of any of these products.

Read product labels before making a purchase to verify that they have been assessed by Health Canada for safety, effectiveness and quality. Health products that have been authorized for sale by Health Canada will have an eight-digit Drug Identification Number (DIN), Natural Product Number (NPN) or Homeopathic Drug Number (DIN-HM).

Background

Prescription drugs should be used only under the supervision of a health care professional.

Benproperine is an ingredient used as a cough suppressant. Benproperine is not approved for use in Canada. Side effects associated with benproperine include sleepiness, dry mouth, abdominal pain and rash.

Bisacodyl is a stimulant laxative used in over-the-counter drugs to treat occasional constipation. Common side effects may include stomach discomfort or cramping, nausea and diarrhea.

Clenbuterol is a veterinary drug used to treat respiratory diseases in horses. It is not authorized for human use in Canada. Serious side effects include seizure, heart attack, psychosis or damage to skeletal muscle. Other side effects include irregular heartbeat, increased blood pressure, tremors, nervousness, nausea, increased blood sugar, headache and dizziness.

Diphenhydramine is an antihistamine used to treat allergies. It is also found in some cough and cold products and sleep aid medications. Side effects associated with diphenhydramine include drowsiness, dizziness, nausea, headache and dry mouth.

Mycophenolic acid is a drug that inhibits the normal response of the immune system. It is used to prevent organ rejection in patients receiving kidney transplants. Common side effects include nasopharyngitis, high or low blood pressure and abnormal blood test results. Use of mycophenolic acid increases the risk of infection, and long-term use may result in an increased risk of lymphoma. Use of mycophenolic acid during pregnancy is associated with increased risk of pregnancy loss and birth defects.

N-desmethyl sibutramine is similar to sibutramine, a drug previously used to treat obesity. Sibutramine is no longer authorized for sale in Canada because of its association with an increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack and stroke. Other side effects include increased blood pressure and heart rate, dry mouth, difficulty sleeping and constipation.

Phenolphthalein was previously used as a laxative but is no longer authorized for sale in Canada because it may cause cancer. Additional side effects include decreased blood pressure, skin rash and gastrointestinal bleeding.

Sennosides are the active ingredients in some over-the-counter stimulant laxatives used to treat constipation. Side effects include stomach discomfort or cramping, nausea and diarrhea.

Sibutramine was previously used to treat obesity but is no longer authorized for sale in Canada because of its association with an increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack and stroke. Other side effects include increased blood pressure and heart rate, dry mouth, difficulty sleeping and constipation.

Sildenafil is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction. Sildenafil should not be used by individuals taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g., nitroglycerin) as it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure. Individuals with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure and abnormal heartbeat. Other side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision and hearing loss.

Tadalafil is a prescription drug used to treat erectile dysfunction. Tadalafil should not be used by individuals taking any kind of nitrate drug (e.g., nitroglycerine) as it can cause potentially life-threatening low blood pressure. Individuals with heart problems are at increased risk of cardiovascular side effects such as heart attack, stroke, chest pain, high blood pressure and abnormal heartbeat. Other side effects include headache, facial flushing, indigestion, dizziness, abnormal vision and hearing loss.

Report a health or safety concern

To report a side effect to a health product to Health Canada:

Call toll-free at 1-866-234-2345

Visit Health Canada's Web page on Adverse Reaction Reporting for information on how to report online, by mail or by fax

As of August 6, 2019, no adverse reactions suspected to be associated with the use of these products have been reported to Health Canada.

For more information

Adulteration of natural health products

Buying drugs over the Internet

The safe use of health products for weight loss

Risks of buying natural health products online

SOURCE Health Canada

For further information: Media Enquiries: Health Canada, (613) 957-2983, hc.media.sc@canada.ca; Public Enquiries: (613) 957-2991, 1-866 225-0709