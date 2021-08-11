Fording River Extension Project - Participant Funding Available

OTTAWA, ON, Aug. 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Funding provided by the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is now available to help the public and Indigenous groups participate in the impact assessment process for the proposed Fording River Extension Project, a metallurgical coal mine located approximately 29 kilometres north of Elkford, British Columbia.

The project is subject to both the federal Impact Assessment Act and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Act. In the spirit of "one project, one assessment," the Agency and British Columbia's Environmental Assessment Office are working cooperatively to provide a single assessment process that meets the requirements of both the provincial and federal government.

Funding is available for eligible individuals and groups to assist their participation in the upcoming steps of the impact assessment's planning phase, specifically for reviewing and providing comments on the draft joint federal and provincial guidelines and plans for the impact assessment of the project.

Applications received by September 10, 2021, will be considered.

As a next step, the Agency will determine whether a federal impact assessment is required for the project. If the Agency determines a federal impact assessment is not required, no funds will be allocated and there will be no further opportunity to apply for funding for this project.

To apply for funding, complete the Application Form for the Planning Phase available on the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac under Funding Programs. For more information, contact the Participant Funding Program by writing to [email protected] , or by calling 1-866-582-1884.

More information on this project is available on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry website, Registry reference number 80702.

For further information: Agency's media relations team, [email protected], 343-549-3870

